<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->Knuckles' Introduction Revealed in Sonic the Hedgehog 2? - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Knuckles' Introduction Revealed in Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Copyright Office listing for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 includes a plot synopsis, potentially revealing how Knuckles will be introduced in the upcoming sequel. After the first movie proved to be a tremendous hit at the box office in early 2020, a Sonic the Hedgehog sequel was quickly ordered at Paramount Pictures. Not much has been revealed about the plot, but some fans have noticed some interesting details in the U.S. Copyright Office's listing for the movie.

movieweb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Marsden
Person
Tika Sumpter
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Jeff Fowler
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Ben Schwartz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog 2#Home Video#Paramount Pictures#Epic#Dr Robotnik#Incredible Talent#Civilizations#Spoiler Alert#Theaters#Search#Time#Green Hills#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Video Gamescampuslately.com

Here is Sonic, the second summary of the Hedgehog, that the lightning fast Hedgehog will face a very dangerous opponent in the jump!

Even before the pandemic, Sonic the Hedgehog had exploded in movie theaters and, according to its title, it quickly became in vogue. So there was no doubt that a sequel was coming, which was filmed in days, and we can already see some pictures, with which we can guess what the story will be and who the main characters will be. No more guessing, because this is the summary, short plot description without bigger spoilers!
MoviesIGN

Sonic Movie 2 Leak Reveals Knuckles' Surprising Role + Plot Details - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

We've got a Sonic Movie 2 update! With the recent Sonic Movie 2 leaks, we finally know Knuckles the Echidna's involvement in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel! Along with Knuckles, the Sonic 2 movie leak also confirms Tails will be involved, which we all assumed would occur given the Sonic Movie scene from the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The Sonic movie 2 plot that was leaked also confirms the involvement of an emerald, likely the Master Emerald, with Dr. Robotnik teaming up with Knuckles in search for the emerald, with Sonic and Tails racing to retrieve it before the new villainous duo do. With the Sonic movie 2 set photos that leaked a while back, this just adds further confirmation to Knuckles and his involvement in the Sonic movie sequel. The new villain will indeed be Knuckles. Sonic Movie 2 will officially have Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Dr. Eggman (Dr. Robotnik). It may just be a leaked synopsis, but you can consider this our Sonic Movie 2 first look! This Sonic news pertaining to Sonic the Hedgehog movie 2 only adds to the hype that many Sonic fans are feeling at the moment, waiting for a Sonic movie 2 trailer to drop! As for who will be voicing Knuckles in the Sonic movie 2 cast, that's yet to be released. I think we're all waiting to see what Sonic movie Knuckles will look like and any potential sonic movie knuckles scene that might pop up between now and the April 8th, 2022 release date of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. Sonic movie 2 2022 will be dashing into our lane soon! In other entertainment news, the Star Wars fandom was all abuzz upon seeing that the Lucasfilm website had updated the title of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni to executive creative director of the studio. A Lucasfilm spokesperson said, "we simply updated our website. Nothing has changed with his current and future projects. He is busier than ever in a galaxy far, far away!" So there you have it, he's been swinging the big lightsaber longer than we all thought. And finally, you may remember back when Tilda Swinton was announced to be playing The Ancient One in 2016's Doctor Strange, there was a lot of public blowback as the character has been historically portrayed as an Asian male in other media. While he once thought it was a good idea, Kevin Feige now admits it might've been the wrong move. We delve deeper into this oon today's episode of IGN's The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson!
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Blue whispers: Leaker claims Sonic 3 & Knuckles re-release is happening

Nothing gets gamers more nostalgic than some classic Sonic games. These titles usually show up in Sega Collections or Genesis Collections for older players to remember the golden era of 16-bit gaming. Except for one. Sonic 3 & Knuckles, the complete version of the third Sonic outing, has been noticeably absent from compilations for a number of years. This is rumored to be due to issues with music licensing. However, leaker Zippo is claiming there will be a Sonic 3 & Knuckles re-release at some point in the future!
Moviespurexbox.com

Oops, The Plot For The Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Movie Has Leaked

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was surprisingly good. After the backlash of the original design, the creators went back to drawing board, came up with a new model, and the final result was a fun romp. The sequel is set to hit movie theatres next year, but now it seems the plot for the film has leaked before intended.
Video Gamesvg247.com

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film seems to be following the events of Sonic 3

A new movie synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 seems to suggest the film will be following the events of the Sonic 3 game, with Robotnik and Knuckles taking a central role. We already know that a sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is in development, but we’re starting to get a little more information about exactly what the film will look like once it hits theatres in April 2022.
Moviesnintendowire.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie synopsis appears in copyright database

Filming for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel has wrapped in Vancouver, and in that time locals and fans alike witnessed stand-in props and a Mean Bean Coffee Shop. As production continues, some new details have appeared to help us live (and learn) new details on Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s plot.
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Deluxe Encyclo-speed-ia Launches For the 30th Anniversary

In September of last year, Sega and Dark Horse Books announced the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia in celebration of the character's 30th anniversary. The book is described as a deep dive into Sonic lore and all of the games released from the Sega Genesis to the present day. At the time, only a standard version of the book was announced, but it looks as though a Deluxe Edition is also on the way.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Rumour: Leaker says that SEGA planning re-releasing Sonic 3 & Knuckles in a Sonic Collection

Video game leaker Zippo is confident that SEGA is looking to release a Sonic the Hedgehog collection as part of the spiky blue hedgehog’s 30th anniversary, which is taking place this year. The leaker shared that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles will be making a comeback in a new Sonic collection. There were previously legal issues surrounding the game, as Nintendo Life points out, some of the tracks were apparently composed by Michael Jackson, but went uncredited. So it’s now looking like SEGA have found a way to to revive the game. As always this is just a rumour at present but nothing has been confirmed by SEGA regarding a Sonic collection.
Video GamesPolygon

Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s synopsis discovered by fans

Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been waiting with bated breath to discover what happens next in the tale of Sonic. The first film, released in 2020, was a family-friendly romp that mostly took place in familiar settings around America. A government copyright listing has the synopsis for the second movie, and it sounds a little more faithful to the games.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Sonic The Hedgehog Livestream Event Coming This Week

Sonic The Hedgehog news, as SEGA has announced an upcoming digital presentation promising some announcements…. There have been a lot of rumors about what Sonic the Hedgehog has in store for its 30th anniversary. From new games to collection remasters, fans have been eager for any kind of confirmation. We’ll be getting that chance to see what they’ve been working on later this week.
MoviesComing Soon!

Infinite: Mark Wahlberg’s Action Sci-Fi Pic Sets Paramount+ Release Date

Paramount Pictures has finally set the new release date for Antoine Fuqua’s long-in-development film adaptation of Infinite, based on D. Eric Maikranz’s 2009 novel titled The Reincarnationist Papers. Initially set for a theatrical release, Infinite has been delayed three times due to the ongoing pandemic. The film has now been scheduled to make its debut on Thursday, June 10, exclusively on Paramount+.
Moviesanimesuperhero.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Movie Might Have Had Synopsis Leak

The tale of the Sonic The Hedgehog live-action movie is one of defeat and then triumph. Because when the film’s main blue blur was revealed in his live-action form it was anything but praised. In fact, it almost set the internet on fire via fan hate. Due to this, the studio behind the film and SEGA delayed the film to adjust the character model and potentially make everything better. it worked. Sonic’s fim because the highest-grossing video game movie of all time and not long had to pass before Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was announced.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

New Untitled Sonic the Hedgehog Game Teased for 2022

At the end of today’s Sonic Central live stream, it was revealed that there will be a new, upcoming, untitled Sonic the Hedgehog game releasing for unspecified platforms in 2022. This was teased at the very end of the live stream with no information on the gameplay, narrative, or any other feature provided.