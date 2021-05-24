newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Mich. governor vetoes bill that would have let local government officials serve in public safety

ems1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. — One of two bills introduced by state Sen. Dale Zorn recently became law, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer voted the other. Whitmer on Wednesday signed the Ida Republican's measure to increase flexibility for transferring rental property, but she vetoed another bill that aimed to allow certain local government board members to serve their communities in public safety roles, a news release from Zorn's office said.

