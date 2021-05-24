Global Structural Bolts Market 2021

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. I have been trading commodities since the very early 1980s, when I began my career at Philipp Brothers, which came Salomon Brothers, and then Citigroup. In the 1970s and 1980s, Philipp Brothers was the leading raw material merchant with offices worldwide. Where the company did not have a formal office, it had agents. After working for the company during my high school and college years, I decided to forego law school to take a job in the telex room. In the early 1980s, Philipp Brothers continued to groom the next generation through a lehrling program. Lehrling is German for an apprentice.