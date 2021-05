School is embracing the popular esports trend by forming co-ed intermural and intercollegiate programs on its Newberg campus. They are called "esports," and if you are over 40 you have probably never heard of them. In a nutshell, esports stands for electronic sports and involves players, usually in teams, competing in video games against others while young audiences watch in person or online on streaming services like Twitch. It is enormously popular, with a global fan base of 586 million and fomenting a $1.1 billion industry in 2019. George Fox University is embracing the popular esports trend by forming co-ed...