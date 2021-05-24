newsbreak-logo
Harris County, TX

FLOOD ADVISORY

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Harris County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1114 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. This line of storms moving north through the advisory area will bring rainfall rates of 1.5 to 3 inches per hour. This intense rain will cause street flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pasadena, western Baytown, Deer Park, South Houston, Humble, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Aldine, Northside / Northline, Greater Greenspoint, Near Northside Houston, Greater Fifth Ward, Greater Heights, Spring, Downtown Houston, Second Ward, Fourth Ward, Kingwood and Memorial Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. &&

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
