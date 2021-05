The City of Redwood Falls no longer requires COVID-vaccinated people to wear face masks in government buildings. On Monday, Redwood Falls City Administrator Keith Muetzel stated, “In accordance with the new guidance from the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health, masks are no longer required inside City Buildings or outside for fully vaccinated people. Face masks are still recommended but not required, for people who are unvaccinated. Those who feel the desire to wear a mask as a personal health and safety choice may do so and others should respect their choice. Please keep a mask handy for those situations where someone may feel more comfortable with both parties being masked.”