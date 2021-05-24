The Suicide Squad Hits the Beach in Latest Look at James Gunn's DC Movie

As we approach the release of The Suicide Squad there's no doubt been a moment where DC Films and Warner Bros. asked writer/director James Gunn what else he might want to do for them on the big screen. The filmmaker will be jumping back over to Marvel after his upcoming film is released though, writing and directing both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but he could always swing back around after that. Taking part in a fan Q&A on Instagram, Gunn was asked what his second choice would have been when DC offered him a film to direct, and the answer could be a tease.