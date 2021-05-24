The Suicide Squad Hits the Beach in Latest Look at James Gunn's DC Movie
The Suicide Squad is beach-body ready in the latest look at the newest not-so-super heroes from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. A new photo from Fandango's 2021 Summer Movie Preview shows the armored assassin Bloodsport (Idris Elba), the peace-keeping Peacemaker (John Cena), ex-exterminator Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), the pessimistic Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and the shorts-wearing, man-eating King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone) on the shores of the dictator-controlled Corto Maltese, where the Task Force X recruits join Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) on a mission handed down by all-seeing Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).comicbook.com