Legendary singer, songwriter Bob Dylan turns 80

Because I have a somewhat morbid outlook on life combined with an almost fanatical devotion toward being prepared — a vestige of my year or so in the ranks of the Boy Scouts? — I have been toying with the idea of writing Bob Dylan’s obituary in advance of his actual death for at least the past decade and possibly as far back as the late 1990s, when Dylan had a genuine brush with death. In late May 1997, just a few days after he turned 56, fans around the world were panicked by reports that Dylan had been hospitalized with a potentially fatal heart infection, contracted when he drove his motorcycle through a windstorm near a chicken farm by the Mississippi River, inhaling fungus-based spores that caused pericarditis, an inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart. (31 years earlier, Dylan nearly succumbed when he broke his neck after a motorcycle accident. Apparently that wasn’t enough to scare him off bikes for life. This is, after all, the man who wrote a song called “Motorpsycho Nightmare” in 1964.) In the end, having recovered from the heart infection, Dylan famously told reporters, “I thought I was going to meet Elvis” (who had died 20 years earlier).