newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Legendary singer, songwriter Bob Dylan turns 80

By Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NewsNation Now) — Regarded as one of the world’s greatest and influential songwriters, Bob Dylan is still going strong as he celebrates his 80th birthday Monday. Dylan was born Robert Allen Zimmerman in Duluth, Minnesota in 1941. He first entered the public consciousness in New York City’s Greenwich Village folk scene during the early 1960s, eventually selling more than 125 million records globally.

fox59.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Adele
Person
Robert Allen Zimmerman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyrights#Music Genres#Grammy Awards#Folk Music#New Music#Newsnation#American#Universal Music Group#Best Original Song#Unpublished Song Lyrics#Towering Classics#Love#Blowin#Blue#Rowdy#Beverly Hills#Dates#Greenwich Village#Duluth#Legendary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Grammy
Related
Hibbing, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Hibbing celebrates Bob Dylan with monumental groundbreaking May 22

Like a Rolling Stone. Blowin’ in the Wind. Simple Twist of Fate. The lyrics from these tunes and so many more penned and recorded by Hibbing High School Graduate Bob Dylan will soon take on a new form as a focal point in Hibbing Dylan Project’s public art installation that is set to break ground on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Hibbing, MN.
MusicPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Chrissie Hynde Announces New Album of Bob Dylan Covers

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has announced a new album of Bob Dylan covers, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. The nine-track collection will be released digitally on May 21 and then physically in both CD and vinyl format a few months later on Aug. 20. Hynde's Dylan...
MusicVoice of America

Bob Dylan Teaches You About Questions, Count Nouns

Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the best American songwriters. In today’s Everyday Grammar, we will explore how Blowin’ in the Wind, a famous Bob Dylan song, can teach you about English grammar. You will learn about question words, nouns and more. Let’s begin by...
Museumsthebrag.com

There’s a Bob Dylan museum opening in 2022

Come 2022, a Bob Dylan museum will officially be welcomed into the world. The museum will be brought into existence at none other than the Bob Dylan Center, where a goldmine of Dylan archives will be made available to view and experience by the public. As reported by Pitchfork, the...
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Bob Dylan :: Too Many Mornings

An hour’s worth of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” — is this too many “One Too Many Mornings”? Give it a try. These 14 different versions, stretching from the original recording released in early 1964 to a live tape from 1995, illustrate Dylan as an artist in constant motion. Whether onstage with The Hawks or in a Nashville studio with Johnny Cash, whether blazing with the Rolling Thunder Revue or solo acoustic in the 1980s, Bob never really settled on a stock arrangement for this tune. Instead, he almost always approached it with fresh ears, as though he was writing it anew every time, discovering that “restless, hungry feeling” all over again. “One Too Many Mornings,” like the relationship it so touchingly depicts, is beautifully unfinished. And it seems like Bob likes it that way. | t wilcox.
Celebritiesbigissue.com

Celebrating Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

Celebrating 80 years of Bob Dylan’s life ahead of the icon’s birthday on 24 May, we bring it all back home to the beginning, revisiting how he was discovered in the smoky clubs of Greenwich Village. And since everyone’s probably familiar with Like A Rolling Stone, we present the 80 best Dylan songs that typically don’t appear on ‘best of’ collections. As a special treat, here’s a Spotify playlist of them all!
Theater & DanceSFGate

Patti Smith on the Return of Live Music and the First Time She Met Bob Dylan

Patti Smith isn’t one to get cabin fever, but this past year has been the exception, as the pandemic left her grounded in her home city. “I haven’t left New York in over a year, which is the longest I’ve been rooted since my children have grown,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I’m not used to being rooted in one place. But I’ve spent most of my time writing.”
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Chrissie Hynde’s New Rendition of “You’re a Big Girl Now” by Bob Dylan

From ‘Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan,’ it kicks off our week-long celebration of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday next Monday, May 24, 2021. Like much of humankind who lived in lockdown during the Corona nightmare year of 2020, Chrissie Hynde started feeling down. And then deeper down. Looking for meaning during the long season of bleakness, she found it in the new songs of an old friend, Bob Dylan. For Chrissie, his songs and spirit have given her sustenance through the years, and there he was again, and with a new song, his epic treatise on recent American history, “Murder Most Foul.” It was her ticket out of doldrums city. It gave her hope. And more than anything, it made her laugh.
Miami, FL850wftl.com

Bob Dylan’s artwork coming to FIU

Creative genius and musician Bob Dylan’s artwork will be on display in Miami in late November. The art exhibit will be open at Florida International University on Nov. 30, the school announced in a press release. The collection will include drawings, paintings, and ironwork sculptures created by the Grammy-award-winning musician...
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
CelebritiesFrederick News-Post

Happy 80th, darlin' bard Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan made me break into silent tears once, in concert on Nov. 11, 2001. Two months from the Sept. 11 attacks, people were still shattered. The song was “Tangled up in Blue.” Pitch-perfect for the moment in time, from the album “Blood on the Tracks.” Try it sometime and you shall be released.
MuseumsNME

A museum dedicated to Bob Dylan to open in Oklahoma next year

A new Bob Dylan museum is set to open in Oklahoma next year – get all the details below. The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa will open its doors on May 10, 2022, almost exactly a year following its announcement today (May 12). An Instagram post announcing the new museum...
Musicwrir.org

Bob turns 80!

This round of the show is a hard departure from our normal programming, so I hope all of the old time and 78 enthusiasts will bear with us this week! In celebration of his upcoming 80th birthday, we’ll be exploring the catalogue of Bob Dylan through the lens and voices of artists spanning the decades. Bob has been a big inspiration to many, including myself. Enjoy!
Museumstheupcoming.co.uk

Bob Dylan’s Retrospectrum to bring most comprehensive display of artist’s work to FIU in November

As galleries begin to reopen and art lovers revel in the prospect of seeing pieces in the flesh once again, some of the world’s leading establishments are beginning to announce an incredible line-up that will revivify the arts scene once again. Among these is a ground-breaking exhibition set to be held at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum in Florida. Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum will be a pioneering show within the nation as the first comprehensive display of the figure’s visual art ever hosted in the US. It will include over 120 of Dylan’s paintings, drawings and sculptures, covering 60 years of aesthetic exploration from this remarkable cultural icon.
Entertainmentseattlepi.com

Singer-Songwriter Donovan Takes Climate Message to Animation

If there’s one pop music artist from the ’60s who fits the mood of the moment we’re in, it’s the gentle U.K. singer-songwriter Donovan. Best-known for a string of soft rock hits including “Mellow Yellow,” “Catch the Wind,” “Sunshine Superman” and “Jennifer Juniper” that first established him as “Britain’s answer to Bob Dylan” more than 50 years ago, the “teen troubadour” of 1965 turned 75 on May 10.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Audacy

Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan! Folk-rock legend turns 80 today

He once famously sang about being forever young, but Bob Dylan celebrates his 80th birthday today. The singer/songwriter born Robert Zimmerman on May 24, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota, and raised in nearby Hibbing, has gone on to change the landscape of the popular music with his poetic, lyrical and topical songs.
MusicFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Bob Dylan turns 80 as fans celebrate with events throughout the world

The times they are a-changin’, but the music of Bob Dylan remains a constant. The pioneering folk music icon celebrates his 80th birthday Monday, and fans are commemorating the milestone with a handful of music and poetry events across the country. At the center of the festivities is Duluth, Minn.,...
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

Sunday Reading: Bob Dylan at Eighty

Bob Dylan, the greatest songwriter of his era, turns eighty on Monday. A dominant presence for more than sixty years, Dylan has made an indelible mark on the history of rock and roll, in part by not treating age and longevity like most here-and-gone performers. The New Yorker has covered him from the start.
MusicPopMatters

Unrequited Desire: 10 Underrated Bob Dylan Albums

Dylan’s 22nd studio LP came at a curious time. After a trilogy of odes to his relatively brief conversion to Christianity, he returned to a mostly secular style (to the relief of countless fans who felt confused by that strange but intermittently interesting detour). After Elvis Costello, David Bowie, and Frank Zappa politely declined to produce this quasi-comeback album (mostly due to scheduling conflicts), Dylan recruited Dire Straits leader Mark Knopfler for the job. Both Knopfler and former Rolling Stone Mick Taylor provide exemplary guitar work, and hiring the famed reggae rhythm section of Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare is an inspired choice.
CelebritiesForward

At 80, is Bob Dylan still the voice of his generation?

Because I have a somewhat morbid outlook on life combined with an almost fanatical devotion toward being prepared — a vestige of my year or so in the ranks of the Boy Scouts? — I have been toying with the idea of writing Bob Dylan’s obituary in advance of his actual death for at least the past decade and possibly as far back as the late 1990s, when Dylan had a genuine brush with death. In late May 1997, just a few days after he turned 56, fans around the world were panicked by reports that Dylan had been hospitalized with a potentially fatal heart infection, contracted when he drove his motorcycle through a windstorm near a chicken farm by the Mississippi River, inhaling fungus-based spores that caused pericarditis, an inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart. (31 years earlier, Dylan nearly succumbed when he broke his neck after a motorcycle accident. Apparently that wasn’t enough to scare him off bikes for life. This is, after all, the man who wrote a song called “Motorpsycho Nightmare” in 1964.) In the end, having recovered from the heart infection, Dylan famously told reporters, “I thought I was going to meet Elvis” (who had died 20 years earlier).