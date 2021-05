Apparently we’ve all been spending more time in the garden than ever before, and with summer just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your collection of gardening tools.Trowels are a great place to start – they’re multi-purpose miracle workers which can be used to transplant seeds, dig holes, root out weeds and smooth freshly-seeded soil.We tested our trowels in a wide range of conditions. Our Surrey test garden has plenty of chalky soil to dig into, as well as multiple bedding areas. This allowed us to put our trowels to the test with what is...