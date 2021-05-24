Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners 'closed session' meeting lasts under an hour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners' special "closed session" meeting Monday afternoon lasted less than an hour. Despite an attempt from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to have the meeting be open to the public, it was held in private. Board members cited the possibility of litigation as the sunshine law exception in order to close the meeting and most members joined via phone.