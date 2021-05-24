Nicole Richie Brings House Of Harlow 1960 To Etsy

With increased screen time over the past year, you may have found yourself picking up on trends you would've just scrolled past before. Maybe you're suddenly wearing getting-ready clips on your coffee runs or dabbling in anklets for the first time since grade school, because you saw some stylish person wearing them on the 'gram and thought to yourself, "Why not?" And you're not alone: In a recent Spring/Summer 2021 Accessories trend report, Etsy found that, based on searches on its site from February to April compared to last year, there's a lot of interest in nostalgic outfit add-ons, like headscarves and bandanas (up 104% and 82%, respectively), daisy jewelry (up 124%) and chunky rings (up 474%).