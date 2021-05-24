newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Sings a Moving Cover of ‘I Know the Truth’ From ‘Aida’

By Quentin Blount
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxmzE_0a9SV1ry00

The eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill definitely inherited some musical talent from her country star parents.

Although it probably doesn’t come as a surprise to country music fans, it turns out that Gracie McGraw has some incredible pipes. The 24-year-old took to social media on Sunday afternoon to post a delightful performance of “I Know the Truth” from the Broadway musical “Aida.” It’s a cover that you will definitely have to watch for yourself. We are still soaring after hearing Gracie’s amazing vocals.

“I know the truth~Aida,” McGraw captions recent post. “Finally actually posting this. I may or may not have a concussion…….. but that’s for another day! Enjoy the flaws and enjoy the theatre. I cannot wait to be watching shows live again/ hopefully be in one soon.”

The performance has certainly been a hit among Tim McGraw and Faith Hill fans. Many of them took to the comments section to praise Gracie for her unique and beautiful voice. In fact, one of those fans was actress Rita Wilson. She is also the wife of actor Tom Hanks.

“Gracie this is so beautiful!” Wilson wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans had a more difficult time containing their excitement of Gracie McGraw’s recent cover. And it’s honestly hard to blame them.

“You are so talented, and I adore your unapologetic approach to life,” another follower said. “Keep it up, all of it!!!”

“Gracie, If you aren’t just the sweetest, sincere & talented girl ever!!” one user commented. “Your voice is so soulful & beautiful!! I would buy your music!!”

This Is Not The First Time The Daughter of Tim McGraw Covered A Broadway Song

An impressive performance like the one above does not just happen over night. If we can take away anything from Gracie McGraw’s latest cover, it’s that she has definitely put in the work covering other Broadway musical songs.

Back in November of last year, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s oldest daughter posted a clip of her singing “The Wizard and I” from the Broadway musical “Wicked.”

“Just want to start off by saying YES, I know these aren’t the best vocal videos out there but Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day,” Gracie wrote. “This is practice for me. The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!!”

Gracie McGraw has long had a dream of being on Broadway. But she isn’t just dreaming – she is out here putting in the work. And by the sounds of things, she might be fulfilling her dream sooner rather than later.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

93K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Broadway Musical#Beautiful Music#Graciemcgra#Praise Gracie#Tim Mcgraw Covered#Faith Hill Fans#Actress Rita Wilson#Actor Tom Hanks#Star#Country Music Fans#Truth#Hearing#November#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tim McGraw Performs Duet With Daughter Gracie in Sweet Birthday Post

Country music superstar Tim McGraw is the proud father of three daughters. And, on Wednesday (May 5) he celebrated one of them on a very special day. That daughter is Gracie McGraw, his eldest, with his wife Faith Hill. And, May 5 is Gracie’s 24th birthday. As part of his celebration, Tim McGraw posted a very sweet video of him and Gracie singing a duet in a vehicle.
CelebritiesPopculture

Tim McGraw Sings With Daughter Gracie in Throwback Birthday Video

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter, Gracie, turned 24 on May 5, and McGraw celebrated the occasion by treating his Instagram followers to a truly delightful video of himself and Gracie singing in the car together, which he originally posted in August 2019. Filmed by Gracie, the clip features the 24-year-old and her dad on what looks to be a road trip as they sing along to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's duet "What Kind Of Fool."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

How Well Do You Know Faith Hill?

Faith Hill was country music's most recognizable female star for nearly a decade and is still one-half of country music's most famous couple today. The singer, mother, model and actress has kept a low profile in recent years, meaning the next generation of country fans may not appreciate her legacy.
CelebritiesPosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

10 Things You Definitely Didn’t Know About Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw has had a multi-decade-long singing career, with dozens of hit songs, Platinum albums and successful tours to his name. His wife is the beautiful and talented Faith Hill, and together, they have three daughters. His movie roles are varied and interesting, and everyone knows he exercises like he's training for the Olympics.
CelebritiesPopculture

Tim McGraw's Daughter's 'Don't Really Care' About His Music

Tim McGraw may be one of the biggest country stars of his generation, but to his daughters, he's just Dad. Speaking to his record label, McGraw discussed how daughters Gracie, 24, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19, feel about his music, sharing that it's not usually on their radar. The 54-year-old...
Musicwkml.com

Tim McGraw’s Top 30 Songs, Ranked

Tim McGraw has enjoyed so much success in country music since the mid-1990’s it’s not easy to rate his best songs simply because there are so many to choose from. But also because Tim is known for his amazing talent of picking just the right songs for the right time.
Real EstateNBC Connecticut

Tour Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's $35 Million Private Island

The Bahamian island Faith Hill and Tim McGraw spent years and many millions to develop is on the market for $35 million. The country music power couple bought the island known as Goat Cay in 2003. It's located in the Exumas, a district of the Bahamas comprised of a chain of over 365 islands, about 280 miles east of Miami.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Audrey Shares Series of Polaroid Snaps from Romantic Getaway With Boyfriend

Audrey McGraw, daughter of country music royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, recently got in some much-needed rest and relaxation. Audrey McGraw is rather active on social media and enjoys sharing photos from her excursions. Just a few days ago, she wished her father, Tim McGraw, a very happy birthday. The country music star recently turned 54-year-old and Audrey shared a black and white photo of her father along with her birthday message. Her most recent social media activity came just yesterday (Tuesday) as she shares a few photos from her recent romantic getaway with her boyfriend. Audrey is an excellent photographer and enjoys sharing her creations with fans and social media followers.
Stillwater, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Tim McGraw, Bernadette Peters highlight McKnight Center's third season

With the announcement of its third season lineup, the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University is setting itself up to emerge from the pandemic while reigniting people’s passion for the arts. During an announcement Saturday, the McKnight Center unveiled its season lineup headlined by country megastar...
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Tim McGraw Admits His Mom Is A Better Texter Than He Is

Tim McGraw hasn't kept it a secret that he's not the most well-versed when it comes to technology. While he has daughters to help him navigate the newest tech, he admitted he keeps things pretty basic. To celebrate Mother's Day, the country superstar revealed to his record label why he...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Tim McGraw Releases ‘A Place in the Sun’ Album in 1999

Twenty-two years ago today, country music icon Tim McGraw released his fifth studio album, “A Place In The Sun.”. By the time 1999 came along, Tim McGraw already had eight number one hit singles and three number one country albums under his belt. Undoubtedly, McGraw knew how to produce fan favorites. So, it’s no surprise that “A Place in the Sun” performed well. The album peaked in the number one spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Additionally, four singles from the album reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The singles included “My Best Friend,” “Something Like That,” “My Next Thirty Years,” and the Patty Loveless duet “Please Remember Me.”
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

'Something Like That': The Story Behind Tim McGraw's Nostalgic Ode to Summer Love

When thinking of classic Tim McGraw songs, it's impossible to forget his 1999 hit "Something Like That" from his album, A Place In The Sun. This single, which some call the "BBQ Stain Song," brought McGraw into the new millennium with a song that has since become one of his greatest hits and an iconic one in country music. "Something Like That" is a nostalgic tune about the unforgettable moments one has with their first love. This particular love story finds McGraw reminiscing on his 17-year-old self, who saw his love interest for the first time in the ticket line at the county fair on labor day weekend. After describing the setting of their meeting in the first verse, McGraw launches into the famous chorus, which describes their whirlwind romance with relatable visuals.