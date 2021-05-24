Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Sings a Moving Cover of ‘I Know the Truth’ From ‘Aida’

The eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill definitely inherited some musical talent from her country star parents.

Although it probably doesn’t come as a surprise to country music fans, it turns out that Gracie McGraw has some incredible pipes. The 24-year-old took to social media on Sunday afternoon to post a delightful performance of “I Know the Truth” from the Broadway musical “Aida.” It’s a cover that you will definitely have to watch for yourself. We are still soaring after hearing Gracie’s amazing vocals.

“I know the truth~Aida,” McGraw captions recent post. “Finally actually posting this. I may or may not have a concussion…….. but that’s for another day! Enjoy the flaws and enjoy the theatre. I cannot wait to be watching shows live again/ hopefully be in one soon.”

The performance has certainly been a hit among Tim McGraw and Faith Hill fans. Many of them took to the comments section to praise Gracie for her unique and beautiful voice. In fact, one of those fans was actress Rita Wilson. She is also the wife of actor Tom Hanks.

“Gracie this is so beautiful!” Wilson wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans had a more difficult time containing their excitement of Gracie McGraw’s recent cover. And it’s honestly hard to blame them.

“You are so talented, and I adore your unapologetic approach to life,” another follower said. “Keep it up, all of it!!!”

“Gracie, If you aren’t just the sweetest, sincere & talented girl ever!!” one user commented. “Your voice is so soulful & beautiful!! I would buy your music!!”

This Is Not The First Time The Daughter of Tim McGraw Covered A Broadway Song

An impressive performance like the one above does not just happen over night. If we can take away anything from Gracie McGraw’s latest cover, it’s that she has definitely put in the work covering other Broadway musical songs.

Back in November of last year, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s oldest daughter posted a clip of her singing “The Wizard and I” from the Broadway musical “Wicked.”

“Just want to start off by saying YES, I know these aren’t the best vocal videos out there but Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day,” Gracie wrote. “This is practice for me. The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!!”

Gracie McGraw has long had a dream of being on Broadway. But she isn’t just dreaming – she is out here putting in the work. And by the sounds of things, she might be fulfilling her dream sooner rather than later.