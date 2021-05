The City of Cambridge brownfield financial incentives program will no longer cover the indirect remediation costs starting next month. The decision was approved at a recent council meeting during which staff brought forward a report that outlined the changes to the tax increment grant (TIG). The staff report says that such a grant is equal to the full amount, or a portion of the amount that municipal property taxes increase after a property is reassessed. The tax increment is calculated using the change in current value assessment following the completion of the remediation and redevelopment of the property.