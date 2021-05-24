Julio Jones to Shannon Sharpe on Atlanta Falcons future: 'I'm out of there,' not going to play for Dallas Cowboys
Amid rampant speculation about whether his 10-year run with the Atlanta Falcons could be coming to an end, Julio Jones further fueled rumors about a possible split. On Monday, Shannon Sharpe called the wide receiver during "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." Sharpe asked Jones if he wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys or remain with the Falcons. Over the weekend, a fan posted a photo on Twitter of Jones wearing a Cowboys hooded sweatshirt.www.tidesports.com