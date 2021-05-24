Deep snow allows Alyeska a late end to the skiing season

Truth be told, we’ve gotta give ski resorts in North America A TON of credit for the season they managed to pull off this year, despite all kinds of challenges like COVID outbreaks, travel restrictions, crowding, and inconsistent snowfall. Despite the whole world not feeling very normal, skiing at least felt like an escape from it all. Well, even though they had a great run, Snowbird (one of the last resorts open in the country) was forced to cut their season short a few weeks early because of rapidly melting snow in the Wasatch. Snowbird is known as a haven for late-season skiing, occasionally staying open all the way to July 4th. This year’s goal was Memorial Day, but mother nature had other plans. Time to break out the bikes!