newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Deep snow allows Alyeska a late end to the skiing season

By Abigail Brone
Norwalk Hour
 4 days ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska's largest ski area in Girdwood ended its winter season over the weekend, which resort managers say is the latest the season has run in a decade. Alyeska Resort on Sunday ended a winter ski season that had been extended due to a large amount of...

www.thehour.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downhill Skiing#Ski Resort#Ski Season#Ski Area#Ap#News Source#Alyeska Resort#Snow#Downhill Mountain Biking#Winter#Anchorage#Girdwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Travel
Related
Los Angeles, CAshop-eat-surf.com

Val Surf on “Unreal” Snow Season

One of the largest snow specialty accounts in Los Angeles shares what brands and categories worked, how they wrote orders for next season, and if they saw new participants in stores. This article is available to our Executive Edition members. Click here to login or click here to sign up.
DrinksUnofficial Networks

Dirt Skiing, An End-Of-The-Season Tradition Like No Other

There’s hardly any snow left on the hill, the sun is beating on you, you’ve probably had a few alcoholic beverages, and the dirt looks faster than normal. Tell your friends to watch as you get as much as speed as possible and hope you don’t hit too many rocks when you inevitably fall.
Traveldenvergazette.com

Breckenridge Ski Resort to close for season on May 23

Those urging to get a last minute run down one of the slopes at Breckenridge Ski Resort only have a few days left before it closes for the season on Sunday. Although the season has been anything from normal, John Buhler, the Vice President and chief operating officer of Breckenridge Ski Resort said they achieved their personal goals.
Nevada Statesandiegouniontribune.com

Sierra Nevada gets a late dusting of snow after dry winter

High elevations of the Sierra Nevada sported new dustings of snow Friday as a late-spring weather system moved through the drought-stricken region. “It’s May, right?” the National Weather Service tweeted from its Reno, Nevada, office. The cold and slow-moving low-pressure system was expected to bring intermittent light to moderate snow...
Idaho Statekoze.com

Low snow pack and drought could lead to busy fire season in Idaho

Observers say low snowpack in the mountains and drought conditions in many areas could lead to an above average wildfire season in Idaho this year. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 84 percent of the West is experiencing some form of drought. Nearly half of Idaho has some level of drought, according to a May 1st report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. California, Nevada, Utah and Oregon are experiencing some level of drought across the entirety of the states.
Lifestyletetongravity.com

​Snowbird Forced to End Season Early Due to Lack of Snow

Truth be told, we’ve gotta give ski resorts in North America A TON of credit for the season they managed to pull off this year, despite all kinds of challenges like COVID outbreaks, travel restrictions, crowding, and inconsistent snowfall. Despite the whole world not feeling very normal, skiing at least felt like an escape from it all. Well, even though they had a great run, Snowbird (one of the last resorts open in the country) was forced to cut their season short a few weeks early because of rapidly melting snow in the Wasatch. Snowbird is known as a haven for late-season skiing, occasionally staying open all the way to July 4th. This year’s goal was Memorial Day, but mother nature had other plans. Time to break out the bikes!
Travelskierandsnowboarder.com

Latest ski offers for next season

With the chance of a summer holiday not yet confirmed why not look forward to the 21/22 ski season instead. We have some fantastic discounts including free lift passes and chalet places to whet your appetite. Keep coming back as we’ll be updating the deals regularly. LES GETS:. Peak Retreats...
SportsUnofficial Networks

The Fine Line Between Snow Skiing & Water Skiing

The line between water skiing and snow skiing blurred up in Zermatt, Switzerland with these slush skiing maniacs charging a bump line that bordered on a icy river bed. Wet boots, huge smiles:
LifestyleUnofficial Networks

Alyeska Wraps Up Banner Season With Latest Closing In a Decade

Alyeska Resort wrapped up their winter season over the weekend marking one of their longest seasons in recent memory. The resort totaled 752″ on the season at the top of the Glacier Bowl Express, and is still reporting a 100″+ base. ^Alyeska Resort. Photo: R. Kristopher. The resort ended the...
Colorado StateDenver Post

Free skiing for Colorado kids: Register now for Epic SchoolKids 2021-22 season

For the past four years, my family has purchased Epic Passes for the entire family, which is even that much more affordable when you pair them with EpicSchool Kids, a free program for Kindergarten through 5th graders that provides four days of skiing and riding at each of the state’s top-ranked resorts: Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, and Crested Butte.
Portland, ORAccuWeather

Storm system to unload late-season snow in Northwest

A big change in the weather pattern will unfold across the northwestern United States this week, with areas of rain, thunderstorms and even heavy snow forecast for the region. Temperatures in the Northwest have been generally above average for about a week. Seattle, which usually stays in the mid-60s throughout May, has had high temperatures in the 70s since last Tuesday. Temperatures even reached into the 80s over the weekend in Portland, Oregon.
LifestyleUnofficial Networks

Diving To The Deepest Point of Lake Tahoe (1,640' in depth)

Excuse my lack of professionalism (like we have any here at Unofficial Networks 😆 ), but damn I had no idea you could fit the Empire State Building below the surface of Lake Tahoe at its deepest point!. Researchers from Mission Robotics sent a robot on a 600m tether to...
Gamblingsingletracks.com

Coloradoans Get a New Trail This Weekend, in a Town Known for Mining and Gambling

New trails are opening in a Colorado town known for mining and gambling thanks to the efforts of Colorado Mountain Bike Association (COMBA) and the Boulder Mountainbike Alliance (BMA). Maryland Mountain in Black Hawk, 30 miles outside of Denver will open with 12 miles of trails for hiking, running, and mountain biking, with four mountain bike specific, downhill-only trails complete by 2022.
AgricultureWellsville Daily Reporter

Late turkey season success

Springtime varies greatly from year to year. And those of us who chase turkeys are dramatically affected. The unfolding of leaves, a good visual indicator, shows us spring's progress. And some years we don’t put on our green-based camouflage until maybe the last week or so of May, if then.
LifestyleUnofficial Networks

Ski Resorts in New Zealand To Open Early in June For This Upcoming Season

As the ski season in the Northern Hemisphere lulls to an end, the ski industry’s focus shifts to the Southern Hemisphere. While many resorts in South America face a delay to their season due to a rise in Covid-19 cases and new lockdowns, New Zealand looks primed to open early for this upcoming ski season. Early snowfall and feasible snowmaking temperatures have allowed mountains to prepare the slopes sooner than usual. Rental home and hotel bookings are seeing a massive increase in demand, as fully vaccinated people are finally ready to travel and be outside. Occupancy rates and demand are even up from what they were in 2019.