Police: 3 children injured in hit-and-run crash
MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Three children were injured in a hit-and-run crash that involved a stolen car fleeing police on Sunday afternoon, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened when a stolen Toyota Corolla ran a red light at the intersection of South DuPont Boulevard and Cypress Hall Boulevard in Milford and hit a GMC Envoy, police said. The SUV drove off the road and hit a utility pole. The Corolla continued for a short distance, then stopped and four people got out and ran away.www.registercitizen.com