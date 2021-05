The Washington Art Association and Gallery at 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza has awarded emerging artist Anthony Zhang from the Kent School the Talbot Family Scholarship award of $1,250 for his sculpture. Mr. Zhang is one of one of the emerging artists in the Association’s first annual High School Art Exhibition. The Talbot Family award is presented annually to a high school senior who plans to pursue a career in the fine arts. It was created by the Washington Art Association in honor of the Talbot Family, who helped to found the WAA and have long been active its involvement and support. Shown is Mr. Zhang’s winning entry, Untitled, a handbuilt ceramic vessel.