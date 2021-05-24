newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool's surprise star of the season Nat Phillips outlines plan to stay at Anfield and fight to continue to be part of Jurgen Klopp's plans

By Danny Gallagher For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has outlined his desire to remain at Anfield and fight for a regular first team place after being thrust into the spotlight this season.

The 24-year-old effectively transitioned from fifth choice to first choice centre back following a series of injuries which ravaged the Reds back line, though a strong end to the campaign helped his side secure Champions League football.

Phillips has been lavished with praise by both manager Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool fan base, after playing a starring role in a momentum shift which produced five clean sheets from the final 10 matches of the domestic season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WY3Zm_0a9SRjHj00
Nat Phillips has outlined his desire to remain at Liverpool after a surprise breakthrough year

Now, Phillips is determined to knuckle down and improve on the weaknesses in his game, while battling to continue as a senior Liverpool player.

Following the season-ending 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, Phillips told LFCTV: 'Don't get me wrong, even though I feel like this season's been successful for me, I know that I've got plenty to work on and plenty to improve on.

'That's what I'll be doing in the off-season, I'll have a little break and then get back to training on my own and work on things maybe you don't get the opportunity to during the season, because it's so intense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmimO_0a9SRjHj00
Phillips surged from fifth choice centre back to first due to injuries and answered Klopp's call

'So I'll be doing that and hopefully have a strong pre-season, just continue to develop and build on what I've done so far this year.'

Pressed on whether he wants to continue figuring prominently for the Reds for the coming season, Phillips insisted: 'Yes, certainly.'

During the season Phillips collected the Man of the Match award on his Premier League debut against West Ham at Anfield in November, before later going on to repeat the feat in the Champions League.

On his first European bow, playing alongside January loan arrival Ozan Kabak, Phillips scooped the award again after dazzling against RB Leipzig.

In March, Phillips was awarded Liverpool's Standard Chartered Player of the Month award in recognition of his performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nIdK_0a9SRjHj00
The 24-year-old says he will now work hard in pre-season to further improve his all-round play
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

179K+
Followers
69K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozan Kabak
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Football#West Ham#Reds#The Champions League#European#Rb Leipzig#Crystal Palace#Star#Fight#Campaign#Clean Sheets#Training#Fan Base#November#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leagueempireofthekop.com

Former Red fancies Liverpool to reject Kabak in favour of 24-year-old

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique thinks the Reds should reject the chance to sign Ozan Kabak this summer in favour of keeping Nat Phillips in the squad. The Turkey international joined the reigning Premier League champions in January and has turned heads with some stellar performances in the absence of the typical starters.
Soccerchatsports.com

The inside story: How Nat Phillips nearly became US student instead of Red

Nathaniel Phillips' story with Liverpool involves countless 'what-ifs' and, unsurprisingly, began with a huge one. With a few different decisions, it's entirely conceivable the 24-year-old could be playing his football in Major League Soccer currently, or based in the world of work armed with a degree in economics. That was...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Nat Phillips' story is inspirational for any aspiring pro'

Liverpool's talents at the Kirkby Academy should draw inspiration from Nathaniel Phillips' unique journey to the first team, Jordan Henderson believes. Phillips has held his own at Premier League and Champions League level for Jürgen Klopp's side this season, having initially joined the club's youth ranks in 2016. And Henderson...
Premier Leaguethesportsbank.net

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

After seeing last week’s match at Old Trafford postponed due to supporter protests, Liverpool are set to host Southampton on Saturday. Liverpool have very slim chances of making next year’s Champions League, but they will need to win out to give themselves a chance. After having nearly two full weeks...
Premier LeagueLiverpool FC

LFC fitness update: Nat Phillips and Jordan Henderson

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed Nathaniel Phillips is fit and available for selection again. The Liverpool centre-half missed the last two matches with a hamstring issue but has since returned to team training. Jordan Henderson, however, is continuing with his rehabilitation from a groin injury and remains sidelined. Asked about Phillips...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester United 2, Liverpool 4 - Match Recap: Reds Keep Champions League Hopes Alive

Reds: Jota 34’, Firmino 45+3’, 47’, Salah 90’. So, more bus shenanigans by the protesting United fans, but I guess the match is still on! Hurrah! You never want to go into Old Trafford for a “must win” game, but here we are. If Liverpool win out they technically control their destiny, as far as Champions League qualification is concerned. But four wins on the trot—and five, including the win against Southampton—would be by far their season’s best streak. Regardless of European hopes, it would be good to finally beat these on their patch. We owe them one.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

‘It’s exciting’ – Jurgen Klopp braced for Liverpool’s top-four bid to go to wire

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is well accustomed to chasing down opponents and expects their quest for the top four to go down to the wire. The Reds are the Premier League’s form team, having not lost for over two months, and back-to-back wins over Southampton and Manchester United – coupled with other results going their way – has put their top-four prospects back in their own hands.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Man Utd 2-4 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's side win thriller at Old Trafford to reignite top-four bid

Liverpool breathed new life into their bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League after a 4-2 victory in their rescheduled game at Manchester United. The initial match on May 2 was called off as anti-Glazer protestors invaded Old Trafford, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team were stuck at the team hotel. United fans again protested outside the ground against the Glazer family ahead of kick-off on Thursday night, but there were no repeats of the scenes of earlier this month.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Liverpool beat Man United to boost Champions League hopes

Liverpool kept their chances of a place in next season's Champions League in their own hands with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday. Jurgen Klopp's men still need to win their remaining three games to guarantee a place in the Premier League's top four, but cleared the biggest hurdle in their path with a first victory away to United since 2014. Roberto Firmino scored twice either side of half-time after Diogo Jota cancelled out Bruno Fernandes's early opener for the home side. Marcus Rashford's strike set up a grandstand finish, but Mohamed Salah secured a vital win in the final minute as Liverpool moved up to fifth in the table.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp delivers Phillips, Williams long-term boost

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he'll be leaning on Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams next season. Phillips and Williams have emerged as key players in the battle for Champions League qualification with on-loan Ozan Kabak and fellow February signing Ben Davies having joined long-term central defensive absentees Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the treatment room.
Premier Leagueshepherdgazette.com

Premier League: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota Dominated Out Of Remaining Season, Confirms Jurgen Klopp

Premier League: Diogo Jota has been injury-prone for Liverpool in is first season.© Instagram. Minutes, after Diogo Jota was ruled out of the Premier League clash against West Brom, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Sunday, confirmed that the forward will now miss the remaining season. The forward had sustained a foot issue during Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Manchester United and this will see him miss the remaining season for the Reds. “No good thing without a bad thing – so, we won at Manchester United but Diogo got something with the bone,” Klopp told Sky Sports.
Premier League90min.com

Jurgen Klopp explains reason for Sadio Mane's handshake snub

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted there is ‘no problem’ between himself and Sadio Mane, who refused post-match handshake with the Reds boss following the team’s 4-2 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night. Mane, who has struggled to find form all season, was left out of...