newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Insider Offers ‘Clarity’ On Falcons’ Julio Jones Trade Drama

By Ricky Doyle
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones sent shockwaves across the NFL on Monday morning when he confirmed on live TV he wants to be traded by Atlanta. Jones has the subject of trade rumors for most of the NFL offseason, and it sure feels like the seven-time Pro Bowl selection’s days in Atlanta could be numbered. So, when Jones told Shannon Sharpe over the phone on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he’s “out of there,” the 32-year-old more or less confirmed suspicions, right?

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Cowboys#Julio Jones Trade Drama#Fs1#Nfl Media#Draft#Espn#Nfc#Patriots#Nfl History#Atlanta#Dallas#Trade Rumors#Field#Trade Speculation#Live Tv#Rapsheet#Contract
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLfantasyguru.com

Falcons | Julio Jones still a trade candidate

Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones remains on trading block, but the team is having trouble finding a partner. One of the primary hurdles is Jones’ $15.3 million guaranteed salary in 2021, which the Falcons likely would have to pay a portion of if Jones is dealt.
NFLUSA Today

Mike Tannenbaum: Patriots are the best trade destination for Julio Jones

ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made the case for the New England Patriots as the best — and, perhaps, most likely — landing spot for Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who appears to be on the trading block. “They signed Nelson Agholor, they signed...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLthedallasnews.net

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons currently have 8th-youngest roster in the NFL

Every year, it seems, we react to the news that Atlanta has a roster that ranks among the oldest in the NFL. The Falcons have been more or less continually all-in since 2016, and while that paid increasingly dim dividends, it did mean you could count on the team having an extremely veteran roster every year. That might change in 2021, however slightly.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

New York Jets 2021 Schedule Preview

The 2021 NFL Schedule has officially come out, and the New York Jets now know who and what they will have to prepare for. From a familiar face week 1, to traveling across the pond in Week 5, to the most hated player in most Jets fans’ lifetimes, the Jets have a pretty interesting schedule to say the least. Here is the New York Jets 2021 Schedule Preview, highlighting some of the more enticing matchups for the 2021 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Former APSU DB, Juantarius Bryant, victim of scam

Austin Peay Governors defensive back Erskine Francis (1) comforts Austin Peay Governors defensive back Juantarius Bryant (26) as the Governors walk off the field having been defeated in a FCS playoff game between the Austin Peay Governors and Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hpt Year In Pictures 29.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers: The 1 Trade Packers Can Make to Keep Quarterback in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, and it's possible he won't play for the team this fall. However, there is one move the Packers could make that could keep Rodgers in Green Bay. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is looking to be traded, and the Falcons are listening to offers as they are looking to move him to free up salary-cap space. Having Rodgers throwing to Jones and Davante Adams would make the Packers offense the most dangerous in the league.
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons add two nose tackles

Nose tackles Eli Ankou and Olive Sagapolu were signed Monday by the Falcons. ExplorePlayer found out about fake Falcons camp invite upon arriving. Ankou, 26, is 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds. He has played in 27 NFL games with Jacksonville, Cleveland and Dallas. He went undrafted in 2017 out of UCLA.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
NFLchatsports.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

ESPN lists Colts as potential trade destination for Julio Jones

OK, Indianapolis Colts fans. Some of you aren’t exactly blown away by general manager Chris Ballard’s offseason moves. And we wouldn’t necessarily blame you. Then again, Ballard’s MO isn’t about the headlines or the splashes. He’s all about operating in the shadows. Signing under-the-radar free agents. Selecting overlooked prospects in the NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Potential Bills draft day trades may not include these picks

The Buffalo Bills are a team that’s had their name tossed out there very recently in regard to draft day trade rumors. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has not been shy about moving all around the draft board in his tenure with the team, however, the latest word is a very bold suggestion. The Bills are said to be interested in trading up in Round 1 with their target player being Clemson running back Travis Etienne.