NFL Insider Offers ‘Clarity’ On Falcons’ Julio Jones Trade Drama
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones sent shockwaves across the NFL on Monday morning when he confirmed on live TV he wants to be traded by Atlanta. Jones has the subject of trade rumors for most of the NFL offseason, and it sure feels like the seven-time Pro Bowl selection’s days in Atlanta could be numbered. So, when Jones told Shannon Sharpe over the phone on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he’s “out of there,” the 32-year-old more or less confirmed suspicions, right?nesn.com