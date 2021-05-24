newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

John Mulaney's 'heartbroken' estranged wife Anna Marie Tendler listening to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup album 'on repeat'

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Two-time Emmy winner John Mulaney's estranged wife Anna Marie Tendler has been listening to Drivers License hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour 'on repeat.'

The Connecticut-born 35-year-old wrote to the 18-year-old SoCal native via Instastory on Monday: 'Hey bestie, you wanna hang out? *listens to this album on repeat all summer.*'

Olivia - who still has a 'month left of senior year' before she can graduate high school - released Sour last Friday as part of her alleged $2M record deal with Geffen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452glN_0a9SRDEb00
Coping: Two-time Emmy winner John Mulaney's (R, pictured in 2019) estranged wife Anna Marie Tendler (L) has been listening to Drivers License hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour 'on repeat'

Rodrigo's record is said to be written about her split from her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series leading man Joshua Bassett.

On Sunday, Anna conveyed her divorce woes by posting her recreation of George Harrison's All Things Must Pass album cover from 1970 captioned: 'Isn't It a Pity.'

Lyrics include: 'Isn't it a pity / Isn't it a shame / How we break each other's hearts / And cause each other pain / How we take each other's love / Without thinking anymore / Forgetting to give back / Now isn't it a pity.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BURPe_0a9SRDEb00
The Connecticut-born 35-year-old wrote to the 18-year-old SoCal native via Instastory on Monday: 'Hey bestie, you wanna hang out? *listens to this album on repeat all summer*'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVCAN_0a9SRDEb00
Teen sensation: Olivia - who still has a 'month left of senior year' before she can graduate high school - released Sour last Friday as part of her alleged $2M record deal with Geffen (pictured Saturday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEslO_0a9SRDEb00
Lemonade from lemons: Rodrigo's record is said to be written about her split from her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series leading man Joshua Bassett (L) 

The former Beatle - who died, age 58, in 2001 - wrote Isn't It a Pity in 1966 'about whenever a relationship hits a down point' - according to his 1980 autobiography.

The 38-year-old comedian asked Tendler for a divorce in February - a month after ending his 60-day stint at a Pennsylvania rehab to battle his cocaine and alcohol addiction.

The hair/makeup artist also went to rehab for 'emotional and eating disorders' and she told Page Six: 'I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our [six-year] marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlO05_0a9SRDEb00
On Sunday, Anna conveyed her divorce woes by posting her recreation of George Harrison's All Things Must Pass album cover from 1970 captioned: 'Isn't It a Pity'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4D35_0a9SRDEb00
Lyrics include: 'Isn't it a pity / Isn't it a shame / How we break each other's hearts / And cause each other pain / How we take each other's love / Without thinking anymore / Forgetting to give back / Now isn't it a pity'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXA18_0a9SRDEb00
RIP: The former Beatle - who died, age 58, in 2001 - wrote Isn't It a Pity in 1966 'about whenever a relationship hits a down point' - according to his 1980 autobiography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaHS8_0a9SRDEb00
'I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our [six-year] marriage': The 38-year-old comedian asked Tendler for a divorce in February - a month after ending his 60-day stint at a Pennsylvania rehab to battle his cocaine and alcohol addiction (pictured in 2019)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLnEp_0a9SRDEb00
Fur baby: It's unclear which one will retain primary custody of their beloved eight-year-old French Bulldog Petunia Tendler-Mulaney (pictured in 2019)

It's unclear which one will retain primary custody of their beloved eight-year-old French Bulldog Petunia Tendler-Mulaney.

John debuted his new divorce material during a sold-out five-day From Scratch residency at Manhattan's City Winery from May 10 to May 14.

People reported on May 13 that Mulaney is now dating Love Wedding Repeat actress Olivia Munn after reconnecting 'at church in Los Angeles.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPk1E_0a9SRDEb00
Lemonade from lemons: John debuted his new divorce material during a sold-out five-day From Scratch residency at Manhattan's City Winery from May 10 to May 14 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zq6Vq_0a9SRDEb00
Rumored new girlfriend: People reported last Thursday that Mulaney is now dating Love Wedding Repeat actress Olivia Munn (pictured May 2) after reconnecting 'at church in LA'
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

179K+
Followers
69K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Mulaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Debut Album#Lyrics#High School Musical#Instastory#Sour#French#Love#Pass Album Cover#Emmy#Los Angeles#February#Leading Man#Church#Senior Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

John Mulaney Now Dating Olivia Munn After Rehab Stint and Divorce!

The last six months have been one heck of a whirlwind for comedian John Mulaney. First John checked himself into rehab for his alcohol and cocaine addiction. Freshly sprung from the Pennsylvania facility John promptly filed for divorce from his wife of 6 years and booked a 5 night comedy performance. Now reports are linking the ex SNL writer with actress, Olivia Munn.
Los Angeles, CAdeltanews.tv

John Mulaney romancing Olivia Munn

John Mulaney is reportedly romancing Olivia Munn. The 38-year-old comedian recently split from his wife of six years, Annamarie Tendler, and it has now been reported he’s already moved on with 40-year-old actress Olivia after the pair met at a church in Los Angeles. A source told People magazine: "This...
Trouble RelationshipHollywood Life

John Mulaney & Wife Anna Marie Tendler Divorcing After Nearly 7 Years Together

John Mulaney and his wife of almost seven years, artist Anna Marie Tendler, are ending their marriage. Learn more about the heartbreaking decision. John Mulaney and his wife of almost seven years, Anna Marie Tendler, have made the decision to end their marriage, per Page Six. The comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer, 38, reportedly requested a divorce about three months ago. John previously sought out help for past struggles with addiction at the end of 2020. HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both parties involved. A rep for John Mulaney confirmed the news to HollywoodLife.
CelebritiesPopculture

John Mulaney Reportedly Dating 'X-Men' Actress Amid Divorce Decision

Comedian John Mulaney is reportedly dating actress Olivia Munn. Earlier this week, Mulaney confirmed he was seeking a divorce from his wife of six years, artist Anna Marie Tendler. The major change in his life came just months after he finished rehab treatment. Mulaney is best known for working on Saturday Night Live and his acclaimed Netflix stand-up specials.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Olivia Rodrigo's Latest Bop "good 4 u" Is a Breakup Anthem if There Ever Was One

Disney star and rising talent Olivia Rodrigo exploded onto the scene with her hit "drivers license" and her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The famous love triangle that reportedly inspired "drivers license" is the gift that keeps on giving, and fans suspect that the same people referenced in her first single are also the subjects of the new track "good 4 u."
InternetMarie Claire

Twitter Reactions to Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album 'Sour'

Fellow millennials, it's time to call your therapist. Gen Z queen Olivia Rodrigo dropped her phenomenal debut Sour on Friday and it's sending the 25+ crowd on Twitter into a spiral of examining their repressed teenage feelings. Rodrigo's 11-song album presents banger after banger, filled with gutting lyrics like, "And I'm not cool, and I'm not smart / And I can't even parallel park" (It's the new "She's a virgin who can't even drive," IYKYK) that somehow seem all too relatable for adults, despite Rodrigo not even being old enough to legally drink and most of us being decades past our high school drama.
MusicBillboard

Call Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Heartbreak Hotline to Get an Early Taste of Her New Album

Olivia Rodrigo is giving fans more of a taste of Sour, her upcoming debut album, through her heartbreak hotline. The 18-year-old pop star aired a promo for her album during a commercial break on Saturday Night Live's latest episode on Saturday (May 15), where she made her debut as a musical guest and performed her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Drivers License" and new song "Good 4 U." Styled like a nostalgic commercial with lyrical and aesthetic references to her previously released songs, her Sour promo asks viewers, "Suffer from a broken heart? Do you eat strawberry ice cream at every meal? Do you want to scream real loud? The next time you're heartbroken, don't get sweet. Get Sour by Olivia Rodrigo."
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: John Mulaney, Sydney Sweeney, Margot Robbie and More!

JOHN MULANEY AND ANNA MARIE TENDLER ARE DONE? Comedian John Mulaney and his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, are divorcing after his stint in rehab. He reportedly struggled with alcohol and drug abuse, and requested the divorce three months ago. A spokesman for Mulaney confirmed the divorce to Page Six and added, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Drop Everything Now! Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Album Interpolates a Taylor Swift Song

We all knew Olivia Rodrigo was a big Taylor Swift fan, but she just took it up a notch with her Sour album. With the album being released at midnight local time on Friday, New Zealand fans got the first listen to the new tracks and noted that "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" features Swift and Jack Antonoff as writers. POPSUGAR can confirm that Swift and Antonoff have writing credits on the song, but did not collaborate on the track. While fans initially thought the track sampled Swift's "New Year's Day" from Reputation, it's actually an interpolation of the song. Fittingly, the song also includes a few Easter eggs. The track title includes the numbers 1 and 3, which combined is Swift's lucky number, 13. Also, if you add up the release date of the album, 2 + 0 + 2 + 1 + 0 + 5 + 2 + 1, it equals 13 as well. Sneaky!
Family RelationshipsThe Sun US

Who are Olivia Rodrigo’s parents?

OLIVIA Rodrigo has has an incredible rise to fame with her debut single "drivers licence". And Olivia, 18, has been supported every step of the way by her dedicated parents. Here's more about them... Who are Olivia Rodrigo's parents?. Olivia's father, Ronald Rodrigo, is a therapist. The family live in...
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Album 'Sour' Makes Teen Angst Sound Sweet

Friday (May 21) marked the release of the rising pop star's first studio album, Sour, an ambitious record that brings back the true meaning of teen angst. Among the 11 tracks featured on the effort include Rodrigo's smash hit number-one song "Drivers License" as well as previously-released singles “Deja Vu” and "Good 4 U."