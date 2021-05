TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Just before 3:00 p.m. the Trenton Fire Department was dispatched for a house fire on Houston Street. Upon arrival firefighters found a fire on the third floor on the end house of a row of homes. Fire crews stretched an 1 3/4″ and advanced the line up the stairs to the seat of the fire. A backup line and a supply line was also placed in service. Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire and kept the fire from spreading to attached homes saving the block. Firefighters remained on scene for overhaul.