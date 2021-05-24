Three more people shot in Jersey City over weekend
At least three more people were shot in Jersey City over the weekend, after two people were fatally shot and four others wounded by gunfire late Friday night. Jersey City police responded to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Virginia Avenue at 5:20 p.m. Saturday on reports of gunfire, police said in radio transmissions. Police located a victim, who was said to have suffered serious injuries, according to the police radio transmissions.www.nj.com