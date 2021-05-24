newsbreak-logo
Zeus Has Lots Of Love And Puppy Kisses To Give To You

By Lucky Larry
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 3 days ago
If you're looking for a full time companion that will be your best friend for life, then you need to stop what you're doing and meet our Pet Of The Week. Zeus is a nine month of German Shepherd mix. He is young impressionable, trainable and most of all, loyal to his owner. Zeus is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Executive Director Gayle Helms believes he would thrive as a member of an active family and loves other dogs and taking rides in the car. For being only nine months old, Zeus is a big fella weighing about seventy pounds. He's pretty smart, he's already been house trained. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Zeus will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

