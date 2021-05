A grand jury has returned a death penalty-eligible indictment against an Ohio mother charged with murdering her four-year-old daughter. Tianna Robinson, 25, of Springfield Township is charged with one count of aggravated murder with a death penalty specification in the April 21, 2021 death of her daughter Nahla Miller. Robinson is also charged with two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of endangering a child. According to Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph T. Deters, Robinson strangled Miller “until her heart stopped” on April 13, 2021. Miller languished for eight days in the hospital; she died when she was removed from life support.