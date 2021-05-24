newsbreak-logo
Liz Cheney Might Be Against the Insurrection But She's All For Voter Suppression

Cover picture for the articleThis comes as no surprise. While all kudos are due to Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, or any Republican with the cajones to stand up for what’s right and denounce the riot which Donald Trump so blithely incited, don’t let them pull the wool over your eyes. They are still all too painfully aware that they can’t win free and fair elections unless they resort to voter suppression. This has been their tactic for years, they’re not going to abandon it now.

