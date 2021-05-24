newsbreak-logo
Miami County, OH

Newton HS seniors return to school after toilet papering campus

By Steve Baker
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
PLEASANT HILL, Miami County — It was back to school this morning for the Newton High School Class of 2021 after graduation ceremonies on Sunday.

They agreed to return to clean up the mess they left behind.

What they left behind was an estimated $750 worth of toilet paper they used to decorate the campus on Sunday night.

“We volunteered to come back and clean some of it up,” one senior told News Center 7. “We did it last night after graduation. We all met here at ten.”

In past years, seniors decorated the inside of the school building with the toilet paper. However, this year the graduates decided to take their escapades outside to adorn their Alma Mater with toilet paper

