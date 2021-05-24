newsbreak-logo
Sheriff Slams ‘Cowards’ Accused of Leaving Missouri Teen to Die of a Drug Overdose in Wooded Area on Side of a Highway

By Matt Naham
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
An 18-year-old Farmington, Missouri woman who was last seen in early May and was reportedly found dead last Thursday in a wooded area off of Highway M died of what police believe was an “accidental drug overdose.” Now the sheriff is speaking out against the “cowards” accused of leaving Mikayla Jones for dead, abandoning her on the side of the road instead of calling for help.

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

