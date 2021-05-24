newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

RHOP: Wendy Osefo Slams Gizelle Bryant + Newcomer Angers Robyn Dixon & Candiace Dillard

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHOP hasn’t slowed down. For months now, fans of “Real Housewives of Potomac” have been hearing all kinds of rumors about the drama that was going down since Monique Samuels’ departure. To no surprise, Monique leaving the show hasn’t done much to cut down the feuds. In fact, Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger have continued to exchange low verbal blows when they get together in the same room. However, there are some new feuds that will unfold on the upcoming season.

urbanbellemag.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Osefo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angers#Friendship#Sisters#Robyn Dixon Candiace#Newcomer Mia Thorton#Drama#Real Housewives#Feuds#Rumors#Hearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOA Star NeNe Leakes Shades Marlo Hampton Amid Her Feud with Porsha Williams

Things have gotten messy between Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is in the thick of a feud with Porsha Williams. Although Porsha says she was supportive of Marlo making things right with Kenya Moore, Porsha was not in support of Marlo joining in on Kenya’s Bolo investigation. In fact, Porsha felt like Marlo turned on her and began to be shady.
TV & Videosurbanbellemag.com

Producers Step in as Karen Huger is Being Iced out by Majority of RHOP Cast?

Karen Huger isn’t in the best place with some of the other RHOP stars. “Real Housewives of Potomac” ended the previous season with some broken relationships. After Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard had a physical altercation, they weren’t able to fix their friendship. It even got to the point that Candiace refused to remain on the show if Monique returned for the upcoming season. However, Monique made things easy for Candiace by deciding to walk away from the show.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reality Tea

Karen Huger Says Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Newbie Mia Thornton Is “A Real One”

After a year of watching the Bravoverse take on the coronavirus pandemic (some Real Housewives were better than others), fans are really having the summer TV schedule we deserve. Come July, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Real Housewives of New York and the Real Housewives of Potomac will be on simultaneously. And you know what that means — Grand Dame Karen Huger will be back on our TVs in no time. All is right with the world.
Hair Carebravotv.com

Robyn Dixon Is Making a Big Hair Change

Robyn Dixon is switching things up. After toying with several wig styles last year, including a super long light brown ponytail, jet-black strands, and a curly burgundy 'do (which people had strong opinions on), The Real Housewives of Potomac mom recently decided to make a more permanent hair change and officially part ways with her signature pixie cut.
Relationshipsrealitytea.com

Gizelle Bryant Says She And Jamal Bryant Broke Up

Gizelle Bryant spent four seasons on the Real Housewives of Potomac with the narrative that her ex-husband Jamal Bryant was a serial cheater. She revealed her past as the first lady of Jamal’s church in a memoir which was shared with the other RHOP ladies during a tea ceremony. Gizelle took her role as the face of the church seriously, and ignored Jamal’s behaviors for some time. But when she was ready to leave, she really really left and raised their three daughters on her own.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Monique Samuels Asks For Prayers After Her Cousin Was Killed

The Real Housewives of Potomac are gearing up to return to our screens this summer, with a few new faces thrown into the mix. One person, and pet, we won’t be seeing is Monique Samuels and her beloved bird T’Challa after a drama-filled reunion pushed her to quit the show. Season 5 was a lot following Monique’s fight with Candiace Dillard to people having plenty of opinions about the reunion that split the Bravo-verse in half.
Celebritiesallaboutthetea.com

EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Osefo’s Husband’s Infamous Cheating Scandal!

Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie Osefo, is at the center of a shocking cheating rumor and AllAboutTheTea.com has the dirty details. A caucasian woman is accusing the DMV attorney of cheating on his wife, Wendy Osefo, 36. In a bombshell world exclusive, AllAboutTheTea.com’s spies in the DMV area claim, “Wendy’s marriage...
Celebritiesallaboutthetea.com

Wendy Osefo’s Husband Denies Cheating & Side Baby Allegations!

Eddie Osefo, husband of Real Housewives of Potomac star, Wendy Osefo, is trying to shut down cheating rumors after AllAboutTheTea.com reported on a rumor exploding throughout the local Potomac community. As AllAboutTheTea.com reported on May 6, a caucasian woman has accused the DMV attorney of cheating on his wife, and...
TV Seriesrealitytea.com

Gizelle Bryant Unfollowed Wendy Osefo Because She’s “Not Interesting”; Gizelle Says Wendy Doesn’t Have Tough Skin

The Real Housewives of Potomac is truly one of the best cities in the franchise. The women continue to bring it every season, and they’re only just headed into Season 6. Karen Huger is a bonafide OG who can throw shade and entertain like the best of them. Green-eyed bandits Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon always entertain, even if they’re both guilty of stirring the pot. Ashley Darby has been incredibly open about her journey to motherhood and marriage to shady-ass Michael Darby. The fight between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Monique Samuels will go down in history, no matter what side your own. If you’re not watching Potomac at this point, you’re likely the dizziest bitch at the table and tacky as hell, to put it in the words of the great Grand Dame herself.
TV Seriesallabouttrh.com

RHOP Season 6 Trailer Is HERE!

Pour some champs and buckle up because the ladies of Potomac are returning for another season of drama!. Bravo recently announced the Real Housewives of Potomac would be returning for season 6 this summer! And now they are giving fans a supertease of the season with the season 6 trailer!
Atlantic City, NJPage Six

Ex-‘RHOP’ star Monique Samuels’ cousin killed in shooting

The cousin of former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels was killed in a shooting in Atlantic City, NJ, according to authorities. Jacque Sheppard Jr. — whom Samuels described as “one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet” — died Friday after “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor.
TV Seriesblackchronicle.com

WATCH: ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Season 6 Trailer

An exclusive teaser trailer shared by People gives a sneak peek into the lives of the women in Potomac. With relationship drama, showdowns and surprise family confrontations, season six of the Bravo reality show is sure to take fans on an emotional ride. There’s Ashley Darby experiencing postpartum depression from...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Joseline Hernandez Responds to Candiace Dillard Amid Controversy with Wendy Williams

Joseline Hernandez recently called out Wendy Williams. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez has never been one to run away from controversy. So when she had an issue with Wendy Williams, she decided her recent interview was the perfect time to address it. Even though Wendy wanted to just get back to the interview, Joseline stood firm. And she said that she didn’t believe Wendy respected her. So at this point, she is demanding respect. She also wants her flowers while she’s still alive.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOA Star Porsha Williams Unfollows Cynthia Bailey Amid Engagement Controversy

Relationships are changing on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is no stranger to controversy. In fact, quite a bit of the recent season was centered around rumors about Porsha. Kenya Moore accused Porsha of hooking up with Bolo. Bolo is the male dancer that Kandi Burruss booked for Cynthia Bailey’s surprise bachelorette party. The event took place during the group’s time in South Carolina.