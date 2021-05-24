RHOP: Wendy Osefo Slams Gizelle Bryant + Newcomer Angers Robyn Dixon & Candiace Dillard
RHOP hasn’t slowed down. For months now, fans of “Real Housewives of Potomac” have been hearing all kinds of rumors about the drama that was going down since Monique Samuels’ departure. To no surprise, Monique leaving the show hasn’t done much to cut down the feuds. In fact, Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger have continued to exchange low verbal blows when they get together in the same room. However, there are some new feuds that will unfold on the upcoming season.urbanbellemag.com