A long-time Henderson debate rested in Jucy’s parking lot

Rusk County sales tax revenue for the start of 2021 shows a sustained increase from last year’s growth throughout most of the county. Mt. Enterprise’s sales tax totals skyrocketed for March with monthly sales tax totals 29.34% higher than comparable totals from 2020 with the city’s monthly total landing at $16,268 over last year’s $12,577. The year-to-date payment came in at $77,887 over last year’s $64,818 for 20.16% growth. The city’s growth spurt continued with the recent opening of a Dollar General store and Sticks restaurant. Love’s truck stop and convenience store have purchased 19 acres within Mt. Enterprise and are in the planning stages of their Hwy. 259 project. Clean-up work has begun on the property on the corner of Hwy. 259 South and Hwy. 84 West which was previously the home to Jeanie’s Corner Exxon with the expectation that another new business will soon be cropping up in this location.