Henderson, TX

A long-time Henderson debate rested in Jucy’s parking lot

By Amber Lollar Senior Reporter
thehendersonnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years Henderson residents have debated over the presence of alligators in the city’s lakes, specifically Willow Lake which stretches from FM 840 running behind businesses from Chicken Express down to Sal’s Italian Restaurant. Many have claimed to see the Willow Lake gators in the middle of a meal at...

