Megadeth part ways with bassist David Ellefson following allegations

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegadeth have officially parted ways with bassist David Ellefson following allegations that he was grooming an underage girl online. In a message on Facebook, Dave Mustaine writes:. We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him....

