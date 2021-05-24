Gun discharges inside car, hitting driver and passenger: cops

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleA 20-year-old and a 17-year-old were injured shortly before midnight Saturday when a firearm discharged by one of them from inside their car allegedly struck twice. According to NBC News, police in San Diego County saw a car moving erratically — nearly hitting an ambulance — and gave chase. When cops caught up to that car, they discovered the double-shooting. Officers were reportedly told the gunfire was not intentional.

