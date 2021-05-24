Panthers announce full capacity at Bank of America Stadium for upcoming season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will kick off the 2021 season at full capacity at Bank of America Stadium, team officials announced Monday.

Additional guidelines announced included:

Face masks or coverings will not be required but will be optional for fans who prefer to wear them.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required to attend games or events at the stadium. The stadium will not have separate sections for vaccinated or unvaccinated attendees.

The organization will continue to use mobile ticketing to help fans enter the stadium more efficiently.

The stadium will continue to have enhanced cleaning protocols, including the use of disinfecting robots. Hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the stadium, as well.

[ ALSO READ: Panthers 2021 schedule: Darnold opens against old team; Cam and Rivera return ]

Last season, the team played their home opener in an empty stadium.

As restrictions were eased, approximately 5,240 fans were allowed to attend most games although capacity was limited to 1,500 for the final game of the season.

The Panthers will host Baltimore Aug. 21 and Pittsburgh Aug. 27 in preseason matchups. The team’s home opener is set for Sept. 12 against the New York Jets.

Single game tickets for the 2021 season are on sale and available through Ticketmaster.

(WATCH: Panthers donate more than 5,000 tons of soil from stadium field to Mecklenburg County parks)