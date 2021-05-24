J. Cole Debuts 4 ‘The Off-Season’ Songs in Hot 100 Top 10

It’s only been three years since J. Cole’s last solo album, KOD, but a lot has changed for him and for hip-hop since then. Back in 2018, for instance, it was somehow relevant that Cole and brat rapper Lil Pump had a pseudo-beef that led to a sort of diss track and an hour-long YouTube reconciliation. Now? Cole’s one-time adversary is perhaps more likely to be featured on Fox News than the Hot 100. As for Cole, he took a couple of steps forward—like winning his first Grammy for his work with 21 Savage on “A Lot” and helming the well-received, chart-topping Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation—before, unfortunately, taking a very large step back by refuting someone’s “queen tone” on last year’s “Snow on tha Bluff.”