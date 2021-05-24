<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are spotted getting breakfast in The Hamptons after actor's online rant about cancel culture - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are spotted getting breakfast in The Hamptons after actor's online rant about cancel culture

By Dailymail.com Reporter
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin were spotted out grabbing breakfast in The Hamptons over the weekend.

The couple appeared to have left their six kids with nannies as they stopped by Jack's in Sag Harbor.

Hilaria, 37, donned a retro style denim jumpsuit with floral pattern as she and her husband of almost nine years chatted to another diner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzKZk_0a9SNJO700
Just the two of us: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are pictured on a breakfast outing in The Hamptons on Saturday

Alec looked relaxed and showed off a glowing tan as he sported a black polo shirt and navy slacks.

The outing came after Alec complained about cancel culture in another online rant.

Earlier this month Alec called out social media users accusing them of wanting to 'destroy the undeserving and deserving alike.'

In a Twitter post, he wrote: 'Cancel culture is like a forest fire in constant need of fuel. Functioning objectively. No prejudice. No code.

'Just destroy. The deserving and the undeserving alike,' the 30 Rock star added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4Iiw_0a9SNJO700
Morning outing: The couple appeared to have left their six kids with nannies as they stopped by Jack's in Sag Harbor. Hilaria, 37, donned a retro style denim jumpsuit with floral pattern as she and her husband of almost nine years chatted to another diner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVU5f_0a9SNJO700
Heading out: Alec looked relaxed and showed off a glowing tan as he sported a black polo shirt and navy slacks. He also carried some food to go in a brown bag

On Thursday evening he tweeted: 'There appears to be a zero tolerance policy for bad behavior everywhere except where it matters most: the US Congress.'

It's not the first time Alec has slammed cancel culture.

In March, he posted a 14-minute video rant on Instagram, hitting out at cancel culture and defending due process amid sexual misconduct allegations leveled at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Woody Allen.

He lambasted social media users - this time targeting those who are eager to 'cancel' famous men on the basis of unproven allegations.

Although he did not mention any names specifically, Baldwin appeared to be referring to both Cuomo and Allen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TA24O_0a9SNJO700
Lots to say: Earlier this month Alec called out social media users accusing them of wanting to 'destroy the undeserving and deserving alike.'

He began the clip by stating: 'I do have a few people going at me for defending people who have been accused of crimes... Well, I'm not defending someone who is guilty of something. I'm choosing to defend someone who has not been proven guilty of something.'

Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by numerous women, while Allen has been accused of sexually molesting his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

Baldwin told his followers that immediately condemning such men without evidence was an example of cancel culture.

The actor has a love-hate relationship with Twitter. He quit the social media platform multiple times this year, as well as in 2017, 2014, 2012 and 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRo55_0a9SNJO700
Not the first time: In March, Alec posted a 14-minute video rant on Instagram, hitting out at cancel culture and defending due process amid sexual misconduct allegations leveled at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Woody Allen; they are pictured on set together in 2011

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Hilaria's heritage fell under online scrutiny when a social media thread pointed out inconsistencies in stories she had told the media about her upbringing in Spain.

A number of her childhood peers said she grew up in Boston under the name Hillary Hayward-Thomas, and did not speak with a Spanish accent in those years.

She was seen in a 2015 Today show clip seemingly forgetting the world 'cucumber' in a cooking segment, which became a social media focal point as the scandal made headlines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5SRi_0a9SNJO700
Not Spanish: Earlier this year Hilaria's heritage fell under question when a social media thread pointed out inconsistencies in stories she had told the media about her upbringing in Spain

She told The New York Times of the scandal, 'There is not something I'm doing wrong, and I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary.'

'I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since,' she told the paper. 'For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.'

Hilaria apologized on Instagram for misleading her followers, saying on social media, 'The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry.'

'I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we're raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.'

Alec and Hilaria are parents to six children; Carmen Gabriela, seven, Rafael Thomas, five-and-a-half, Leonardo Ánge, four, Romeo Alejandro, two-and-a-half, Eduardo Pau, eight months and María Lucia, three months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Egfgy_0a9SNJO700
Apology: Hilaria apologized on Instagram for misleading her followers, saying on social media, 'The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry'
