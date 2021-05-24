newsbreak-logo
Paris, TX

Aikin Elementary students participate in Kiwanis Heroes coloring book contest

By eExtra News
eparisextra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kiwanis Club of Paris selected five 3rd grade classes at Aikin Elementary School to participate in a pilot program. The Kiwanis Club of Paris selected five 3rd grade classes at Aikin Elementary School to participate in a pilot program. The Heroes coloring book contest was developed by the Texas/Oklahoma District of Kiwanis and funded by Kiwanis Children’s Fund grant. The program was designed to give 3rd-grade students an introduction to the Kiwanis Family and allow each student the opportunity to think about their community. Each child was asked to draw a picture of their favorite hero to enter into the contest. The winner from each of the five 3rd grade classes received a gift card and certificate. The following students were the winners from each class.

