Oregon State

Search finds man in Oregon woods after more than 2 weeks

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A fisherman missing for more than two weeks in the wilderness of southwestern Oregon has been found alive.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office said search and rescue crews found 69-year-old Harry Burleigh in the Umpqua National Forest Sunday afternoon. KOIN reports Burleigh’s wife reported him missing on Friday, May 7 after he didn’t return from a fishing trip to Twin Lakes the day before.

Authorities had been combing the forest for Burleigh and had found his vehicle May 8 at a trailhead. On Sunday, May 16, they found they found a makeshift shelter and a tackle box belonging to Burleigh.

A week later, at about 3 p.m. on Sunday, authorities said a search and rescue crew found another shelter southwest of the first shelter crews found the weekend before. The search crews called out for Burleigh and he responded. Burleigh was walking and complaining of minor pain, but he was in stable condition.

A helicopter transported him to a hospital for an evaluation.

“This was the outcome we all have been looking for in this case. It is because of our determined Search and Rescue Teams and the partnerships we have with other SAR teams from around the state, that Mr. Burleigh has been re-united with his family this evening,” Sgt. Brad O’Dell, from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said.

