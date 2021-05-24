newsbreak-logo
Agent says lack of Spanish skills delayed Iowa investigation

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEX0Q_0a9SMWVh00

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An agent who oversaw the 2018 investigation into the disappearance of a University of Iowa student testified Monday that a shortage of Spanish-speaking officers delayed and hindered his ability to question the man on trial in her stabbing death.

Division of Criminal Investigation agent Trent Vileta said he wanted to speak with Cristhian Bahena Rivera after investigators linked him to a car seen on video driving near where Mollie Tibbetts disappeared while running in Brooklyn, Iowa.

But that took four days, in part because investigators knew they needed to question Bahena Rivera and his co-workers in Spanish, and “we didn’t have any Spanish speakers,” Vileta said.

Vileta testified at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport as the first-degree murder trial of Bahena Rivera entered its second week. Prosecutors rested their case Monday afternoon, and the defense is expected to begin calling witnesses Tuesday. Bahena Rivera, 26, faces life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say Bahena Rivera followed Tibbetts while she ran on July 18, 2018, killed her after she threatened to call police then hid her body in a cornfield. They say Bahena Rivera led investigators to the body after making a partial confession on Aug. 20, 2018, and that Tibbetts’ DNA was a match for blood found in his trunk.

Vileta acknowledged Monday that investigators never found a murder weapon and do not have physical evidence proving Bahena Rivera killed her, only that her body was in his vehicle’s trunk. Bahena Rivera told police that he “blacked out” and couldn’t remember how he killed Tibbetts.

Vileta said the evidence suggests Tibbetts was abducted on a road outside Brooklyn after 8 p.m., but that he does not know precisely where or when she was killed.

Data from Tibbetts’ cellphone provider shows her phone was moving at a running pace before accelerating to over 60 mph around 8:27 p.m. and eventually slowing down and stopping more than 10 miles away, FBI agent Kevin Horan testified. By 8:53 p.m., her phone went dark.

Agents narrowed their focus to that rural area near the town of Guernsey, where her body was later found. Her cellphone and FitBit device were never recovered, Vileta said.

An autopsy determined Tibbetts died of multiple sharp-force injuries consistent with stab wounds from a knife with a single-edged blade, State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein told jurors Monday afternoon.

Tibbetts suffered up to 12 wounds to her head, neck, chest and other body parts, including one injury that penetrated her skull, he said. An injury to her right hand suggested she was trying to defend herself.

Bahena Rivera remained largely expressionless throughout the day. He watched as the medical examiner discussed several photos showing the wounds to Tibbetts’ body, which had decomposed by the time it was recovered.

After identifying Bahena Rivera as a person of interest Aug. 16, Vileta said he had to find Spanish-speaking officers to question the Mexican national and other dairy farm workers, describing that four-day gap as “a nervous time.”

Vileta noted that the “ political environment ” for immigrants living illegally in the U.S. was hostile in 2018, and said he worried that Bahena Rivera or others might flee if they knew they were being sought for questioning. That’s why investigators took DNA samples from Hispanic workers at the farm, so they could be identified if they later disappeared, he said.

Vileta said he asked Iowa City police officer Pamela Romero to question Rivera because she is fluent in Spanish, even though she had little interrogation experience.

He said he opted not to have Romero translate his questions for Bahena Rivera because doing so would make for a choppy and frustrating discussion, and had Romero continue the interview because Bahena Rivera seemed comfortable speaking with her.

Vileta said he and an FBI agent tried to manage the 11-hour interview by taking frequent breaks so they could be briefed on Bahena Rivera’s statements, but that it was difficult.

On cross-examination, Vileta recounted looking into Mollie Tibbetts’ boyfriend and other men who came under scrutiny for various reasons before Bahena Rivera came on their radar. That included a reserve deputy who lived on the property adjacent to where Tibbetts’ body was found, Vileta said.

Tipsters told police that the man had a “torture room” in his basement and had previously harmed women and children, Vileta acknowledged. Investigators went to the man’s house, did not find such a room and never formally interviewed him, he said.

Seeking to rebut suggestions that someone else could have been responsible for Tibbetts’ death, prosecutor Scott Brown raised his voice to a shout as he asked Vileta whether anyone else had confessed or been linked to the death of Tibbetts by blood evidence. Vileta said only Rivera.

“That person is the man seated here to my right, would you agree?” Brown said, pointing at Bahena Rivera.

Related
Brooklyn, IAKCCI.com

What led to the arrest of Cristhian Bahena Rivera?

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The trial for the man accused of stabbing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts to death and dumping her body in a rural Poweshiek County cornfield in 2018 begins May 17. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Tibbetts' death. Tibbetts went missing while on a...
Brooklyn, IAKCRG.com

Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI/KCRG) - Prosecutors warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a man charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Cristian Bahena Rivera faces a first-degree murder charge...
Davenport, IAUSA Today

'You don't want to try this case twice': The trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, to begin

The 20-year-old University of Iowa student, who described herself as silly and a good listener, vanished during that July 18, 2018, run near her Brooklyn, Iowa, home. Her disappearance kicked off a massive search effort by hundreds of volunteers and drew national attention, including from President Donald Trump. The search ended more than a month later with the discovery of her body and the arrest of a local farmhand, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on charges of first-degree murder.
Scott County, IAKCCI.com

KCCI coverage: The Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera begins in a Scott County courtroom on May 17. The murder trial was delayed for several months due to court proceedings and the COVID-19 pandemic. Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in connection with former University of Iowa student Mollie...
Brooklyn, IAKCCI.com

Rivera Trial: Jury selection expected to last two days

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial begins Monday with jury selection. Rivera accused of killing University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts. Tibbetts was just 20 years old when she disappeared in July of 2018, while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn. Prosecutors say Cristhian Bahena Rivera...
Iowa Stateabc7ny.com

Jury selection begins for man charged in Iowa college student's death

The murder trial of a Mexican farmworker accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was attacked while out for an evening jog in 2018, began on Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the case that garnered national...
Iowa StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Brooklyn, IAKCRG.com

The Disappearance and Death of Mollie Tibbetts: A Timeline

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - On the night of Wednesday, July 18, 2018, Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa, went for a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa and disappeared. A little more than a month later, Tibbetts was found in a cornfield and Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 24-year-old farmworker living in rural Poweshiek County, was arrested and charged with her murder after leading police to her body. On Monday, May 17th, jury selection will begin in Bahena Rivera’s trial in Davenport.
Brooklyn, IAwho13.com

Jury Selection for Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer Begins Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It’s been nearly three years since Mollie Tibbetts went missing and was found murdered. Starting Monday, a jury will finally be selected to determine the fate of her accused killer, Cristhian Rivera. Tibbetts was a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who grew up in Brooklyn. The trial...
Davenport, IAKEYC

Jury selection begins in Mollie Tibbetts murder trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KEYC) - Jury selection begins today in Davenport for a man charged with murder in the 2018 stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. Legal experts say that it will be difficult to ensure a fair trial for Cristhian Rivera. Lawyers for both sides will work to whittle a pool of 175 potential jurors down to 12 and three alternates. The trial is expected to last two weeks.
Brooklyn, IARadio Iowa

Trial starts for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in July, 2018

The first degree murder trial begins today for the man accused of attacking a 20-year-old woman as she went for a run in the eastern Iowa community of Brooklyn in July of 2018. Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s trial is being held in Davenport. Investigators say video shows Rivera’s vehicle following Mollie...
Brooklyn, IAkhqa.com

Trial for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts begins Monday

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The trial for the man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbetts, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, is set to begin jury selection on Monday. Tibbets went missing on July 18, 2018 while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. The 20-year-old University of Iowa student was missing...
Iowa StateFox News

Mollie Tibbetts murder: Trial begins for Mexican national charged in killing of Iowa college student

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial for an undocumented immigrant charged with murdering 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Fairness issues are expected to be a concern in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national who had been working as a farmhand in the rural Poweshiek County area for several years when he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out jogging in July, 2018 and hid her body.
Scott County, IAAmes Tribune

Jury selection begins in trial of Christian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing former University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

Jury selection is underway for the trial of Christian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. The trial is taking place in Scott County, and court officials called more than 170 potential jurors to a downtown convention center for jury selection. The parties have agreed to question a pool of 37 candidates in groups of 12 and 13, with an initial group of 17 men and 20 women.