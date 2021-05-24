Red Sox Option Michael Chavis to Worcester

Another week is in the books, and the Boston Red Sox are still atop the American League East and possess the best record in baseball. During the week starting on May 3, the Sox finished with a record of 5-1. It’s been said that a sign of a good team is them beating up on inferior opposition. Against lesser opponents in the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles, positive results were expected this week. It was the perfect week for those whose stock was low to make an impression and end up on the rise list. Let’s see who took full advantage and who still hasn’t quite gotten it all together just yet.