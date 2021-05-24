Finch Paper sues Wisconsin pulp supplier for fraud, breach of contract

Proposed changes to judicial review in England and Wales will have repercussions for those seeking to challenge planning policy and planning decisions. While the recent review by Lord Faulks QC suggested that judicial review should remain largely unchanged, the government went on to consult on a number of recommendations for reform. A Judicial Review Bill was announced during the Queen’s Speech earlier this month. These documents make interesting reading for those involved in the planning process and provide an indication of the general direction of travel, regardless of how many of the government’s proposals ultimately make their way into law.