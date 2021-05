The latest edition of the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum took place on 25 May, with executives from major cruise lines discussing their plans for the resumption of cruising. With a programme of panel discussions and 21 exhibitors showcasing their offerings via the interactive digital platform, the event was the first to gather the decision makers of the sector since the mid-May resumption of cruising in the East Mediterranean. The event was opened by a speech from Ioannis Plakiotakis, Greek minister of maritime affairs and insular policy.