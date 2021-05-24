Need a mechanics tool set? Both these options are under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are certain products on Amazon that, based on the number of reviews alone, we just can’t ignore. This steam mop is one of them — it has over 11,000 five-star reviews, many of which suggest it’s an outright miracle worker. The PurSteam ThermaPro 211 10-in-1 Steam Mop is a versatile little wonder that helps you deep clean literally everywhere in your home. It can tackle all types of floors, rugs, blinds, glass, mirrors, grout, and upholstery, and it even converts into a handheld clothing steamer for easily ironing out wrinkles from clothing. That’s a lot of functionality for a lightweight, easy-to-use steam cleaner that’s under $70.