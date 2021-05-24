Need a mechanics tool set? Both these options are under $100

Charge your electronics once you arrive at a campsite with the Yakima CBX Solar 16 Roof Box. This gear hauler comes with a built-in solar panel. The interior converter provides 36 watts of power and includes 2 USB ports. It’s great for powering up your devices and camping gadgets. In terms of cargo space, this car roof box gives you 16 cubic feet of it with its flattened floor. Also, a torque-limiting knob gives you secure installation. Meanwhile, the intuitive locking handle keeps your gear locked inside the box and to the top of your car. Moreover, the hatch clearance improves the fit on your vehicle, and the dual-side opening gives you easy access from both sides of your car. What’s more, the interior tie-down points keep your things secure inside the box. Overall, it stores gear for up to 3 campers and has room for snowboards and skis.