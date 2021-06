Back in April, Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dave Calhoun made a bold prediction. After noting that most new aircraft models have been designed around new engines that are 15% to 20% more efficient than the ones they replace, he opined, "I don't believe the next generation of engines can deliver that kind of performance." He concluded that new aircraft designs from Boeing and Airbus (OTC:EADSY) will be differentiated primarily by innovative engineering and manufacturing processes that can reduce costs.