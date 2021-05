We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For those who are familiar with Mindy Kaling’s Instagram feed, you know that she has an eye for beautiful seating. Her favorite lounge spot is her velvet brown sofa with mustard piping in her TV room (which perfectly matches the mustard armchairs in her office and mustard stool in her entryway, mind you). But the latest swoon-worthy seat Kaling debuted on her ‘gram is a mod gold sofa that’s almost as gorgeous as the person sitting on it.