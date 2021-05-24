newsbreak-logo
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on May 24

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Monday, May 24 has a new No. 1: Zack Snyder's epic zombie movie Army of the Dead, starring Dave Bautista as a soldier leading a casino heist inside a Las Vegas overrun by flesh-eating undead. That's just a winning formula, folks. How Much Is That Amy Adams in the Window moves down to No. 2, with Arnold Schwarzenegger's 2014 film Sabotage in at No. 3. Neither of those movies have zombies, though.

