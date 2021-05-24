What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on May 24

Cruella, a prequel that absolutely nobody asked for, is the Disney version of 2019’s stand-alone Joker as the film seeks to humanify the villain. This film runs 134 minutes. Ahead of the press screening, I decided to rewatch both 101 Dalmatians and 102 Dalmatians. These two films were among Disney’s first foray into live-action adaptations of their animated films. Maybe it was a sign of things to come but in this particular instance, neither film is good. And in hindsight, I should not have subjected myself to watching films where a villain is a puppy killer. Glenn Close tries her best but it’s very hard to root for someone who wants to kill puppies for their spots. And so, coming into the press screening, you could say that I wasn’t really in the mood to see how a villain became a villain. Honestly, if this is going to be a new film trend, please count me out.