U.S. reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The United States last week reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year, with new infections dropping 26% from the previous seven days to just under 180,000, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data. Deaths from COVID-19 fell 5% to 3,969...

