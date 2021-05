I think it's fair to say that one year ago, none of us would have seen what we have experienced over the last twelve months, coming. Take your pick, really. We didn't see a pandemic coming, nor did we see mass cancellations, a "shutdown" that would last as long as it did, or a heated, perpetually going debate over face masks. The past year, no matter who you are and what you believe in, has been intense and at times, divisive.