Khris Middleton Finally Getting Respect? Miami Heat Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 Betting Odds And Picks

After a thrilling game one that saw the Milwaukee Bucks claim an overtime victory, the Miami Heat will look to try and even their first-round series Monday night.

The Storyline: Can Milwaukee get revenge on Miami after the Heat prematurely ended the Bucks season last year?

How To Watch: The Heat versus the Bucks will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST and be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The game will be broadcasted from TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T). You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Heat

+4.5 (-108)

Over 223 (-108)

+160

Bucks

-4.5 (-114)

Under 223 (-113)

-195

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Miami:

Jimmy Butler forced overtime in Game 1 with a buzzer-beating layup against Giannis, but even with overtime, the over couldn’t hit.

In the regular season, Miami was in the bottom five in points scored as a team, but top five in the least points allowed.

Both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo put up subpar lines in Game 1 compared to their season averages.

The Heat was led in game one by guards Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson, who scored 25 and 24 points, respectively.

The Heat are 8-2 in their last 10 games ATS, but are only 35-36-2 for the season as a whole.

The Over is 4-0 in Miami’s last four games following a loss.

Miami has no new injury updates for tonight’s game, but only two key players played over 60 games this season: Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson.

Betting Stats For Milwaukee

Khris Middleton was snubbed from this year’s All-Star Game, but proved he is a superstar in game on.

Milwaukee was the NBA’s best team offensively this season, ranking first in points scored and second in rebounds.

Milwaukee’s superstars paved the way for victory as all three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday scored over 20 points .

Brook Lopez outperformed his season averages in the series opener, scoring six more points and gathering three more rebounds than expected.

The Bucks are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games, capping off a disappointing betting season.

The Over is 8-0 in the Bucks’ last eight Monday games.

Point guard Jeff Teague is questionable for tonight’s bout.

