NBA

Khris Middleton Finally Getting Respect? Miami Heat Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 Betting Odds And Picks

By Jay Rubin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago

After a thrilling game one that saw the Milwaukee Bucks claim an overtime victory, the Miami Heat will look to try and even their first-round series Monday night.

The Storyline: Can Milwaukee get revenge on Miami after the Heat prematurely ended the Bucks season last year?

How To Watch: The Heat versus the Bucks will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST and be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The game will be broadcasted from TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T). You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Heat

+4.5 (-108)

Over 223 (-108)

+160

Bucks

-4.5 (-114)

Under 223 (-113)

-195

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Miami:

  • Jimmy Butler forced overtime in Game 1 with a buzzer-beating layup against Giannis, but even with overtime, the over couldn’t hit.
  • In the regular season, Miami was in the bottom five in points scored as a team, but top five in the least points allowed.
  • Both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo put up subpar lines in Game 1 compared to their season averages.
  • The Heat was led in game one by guards Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson, who scored 25 and 24 points, respectively.
  • The Heat are 8-2 in their last 10 games ATS, but are only 35-36-2 for the season as a whole.
  • The Over is 4-0 in Miami’s last four games following a loss.
  • Miami has no new injury updates for tonight’s game, but only two key players played over 60 games this season: Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson.

Betting Stats For Milwaukee

  • Khris Middleton was snubbed from this year’s All-Star Game, but proved he is a superstar in game on.
  • Milwaukee was the NBA’s best team offensively this season, ranking first in points scored and second in rebounds.
  • Milwaukee’s superstars paved the way for victory as all three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday scored over 20 points.
  • Brook Lopez outperformed his season averages in the series opener, scoring six more points and gathering three more rebounds than expected.
  • The Bucks are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games, capping off a disappointing betting season.
  • The Over is 8-0 in the Bucks’ last eight Monday games.
  • Point guard Jeff Teague is questionable for tonight’s bout.

Where The Public Is Betting:

  • The Heat is getting 62% of the public bets to cover.
  • The Over is receiving 57% of the action.
  • Milwaukee has 57% of the Moneyline love.
