Electronics

Jumbo CO2 Monitor for Indoor Air Quality Tracking

By Forensics Detectors
Bowling Green Daily News
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Carbon Monoxide monitoring for indoor safety has never been more important, as schools, restaurants and work places are beginning re-opening efforts. Over the past 15 months, Forensics Detectors has been dedicated in offering carbon dioxide monitoring products for COVID-19 preparedness planning. These detectors are specifically designed for indoor spaces such as classrooms, gyms and offices.

