Moncks Corner, SC

Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes to Kwame Brown for ‘Unintentionally’ Causing Trauma

By FNR TIGG
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlamagne Tha God’s beef with Kwame Brown has hit its post-“Supa Ugly” phase and Charlamagne is playing the role of Jay-Z. On Monday, Charlamagne Tha God decided to give his infamous “Donkey of the Day” award to himself. The Breakfast Club co-host explained that he went too far when touching on the fellow South Carolina native’s personal life and was urged by mutual associates to publicly apologize to Brown.

www.complex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trauma#Clip#Black Effect#Nba#The Breakfast Club#Healing#Supa#Letter#Jail#Personal Life#People#Beef
Cumulus' Z93 JAMZ/WWWZ-FM and Magic 107.3/WMGL-FM in Charleston, SC, have a new morning lineup. Today, Z93 JAMZ will kick off the week with its new morning show, The Breakfast Club, featuring the Lowcountry's own Charlamagne Tha God. Charlamagne Tha God hails from Moncks Corner, SC, and began his successful radio career at Z93 JAMZ as an intern. The Breakfast Club will air on Z93 JAMZ Monday through Friday from 6:00am-10:00am.