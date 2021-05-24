Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes to Kwame Brown for ‘Unintentionally’ Causing Trauma

Charlamagne Tha God’s beef with Kwame Brown has hit its post-“Supa Ugly” phase and Charlamagne is playing the role of Jay-Z. On Monday, Charlamagne Tha God decided to give his infamous “Donkey of the Day” award to himself. The Breakfast Club co-host explained that he went too far when touching on the fellow South Carolina native’s personal life and was urged by mutual associates to publicly apologize to Brown.