How Much Is Cindy Crawford Worth?

Hey Upper East Siders, CR is uncovering the secrets of Constance queen and tastemaker extraordinaire Blair Waldorf and you won’t want to miss it. The brunette graced the screens of the CW's hit show from 2007 - 2012 and while you may not be Queen B, if there’s anything we know about Blair it’s that she's never objected to followers trying to emulate her perfectly primped style. Preferring to pursue high society over Serena Van Der Woodsen’s frequent appearances on Page Six, Blair Waldorf went on to marry a prince, divorce said prince, intern at a fashion magazine, and follow her fashion designer mother’s footsteps with a line of clothing inspired by her prep school days. An OG 2000’s influencer, anyone?