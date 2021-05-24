Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Much Is Cindy Crawford Worth?

By Samantha Coulter
Posted by 
The List
The List
 26 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cindy Crawford was one of the first supermodels in the world. Crawford began modeling in Chicago her junior year of high school, after a local photographer took a picture of Crawford for a newspaper (via Cheat Sheet). This experience inspired the model to compete in the 1982 Look of the Year contest held by Elite Model Management. She became a runner-up in the contest and was signed by Elite. Shortly after signing with an agency, Crawford became one of the most in-demand models in the fashion industry.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Kanye West
Person
William Baldwin
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Christian Dior
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Houses#Fashion Models#Fashion Brands#Fashion Industry#Elite Model Management#Vogue W#Harper S Bazaar#Versace Calvin Klein#Chanel Dolce Gabbana#Balmain#Celebrity Net Worth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Every Celebrity Is Dressing Like '90s Cindy Crawford Right Now

You've probably heard it over and over again, so much so that it's getting annoying: Fashion has returned! It's finally time to get dressed up! And wear non-stretchy clothes, complete with elaborate straps, buttons, and cutouts!. However, just because we're back to socializing like real, live humans doesn't mean that...
RetailPosted by
Daily Mail

'It's therapy': Cindy Crawford reveals she uses her jacuzzi twice a day for a solo 'gratitude soak' at 6:30am and at sunset with husband Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford revealed she begins every morning with a gratitude soak starting at 6:30am by herself as she listens to the birds chirp outside her beachfront home. As the supermodel, 55, reflected on her self-care practices during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she confessed using her jacuzzi twice a day keeps her sane.
New York City, NYPosted by
FootwearNews

Sharon Stone is Summer Chic in Silk Scarf Belt and Espadrilles in NYC

Sharon Stone has been a household name for decades, and today the A-list star stepped out in cheerful style at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The legendary actress stepped out for the Festival’s Juror Awards at Spring Studios on June 17, wearing a pink tank tucked into distressed and paint-splattered cropped jeans and layered with a white button-down. Her accessories included a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and two standout accessories: a multicolored silk scarf worn as a belt, which was coordinated to a pair of espadrille flats also done in a silk scarf print.
Beauty & Fashioncrfashionbook.com

What Blair Waldorf Would’ve Worn in 2021

Hey Upper East Siders, CR is uncovering the secrets of Constance queen and tastemaker extraordinaire Blair Waldorf and you won’t want to miss it. The brunette graced the screens of the CW's hit show from 2007 - 2012 and while you may not be Queen B, if there’s anything we know about Blair it’s that she's never objected to followers trying to emulate her perfectly primped style. Preferring to pursue high society over Serena Van Der Woodsen’s frequent appearances on Page Six, Blair Waldorf went on to marry a prince, divorce said prince, intern at a fashion magazine, and follow her fashion designer mother’s footsteps with a line of clothing inspired by her prep school days. An OG 2000’s influencer, anyone?
Beauty & FashionHollywood Reporter

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth, 2 Chainz Join Antonio Banderas in Crime Thriller ‘The Enforcer’. Kate Bosworth and 2 Chainz, the latter making his feature acting debut, have joined Antonio Banderas in Millennium’s crime thriller The Enforcer. Richard Hughes is on board as director for…. ‘Force of Nature’: Film Review. Emile Hirsch, Kate...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

All about Pharrell’s $100K Infinity Stone-inspired grills

Rubies and sapphires and emeralds, oh my — Pharrell Williams officially has the iciest smile on the block. To create his new six-figure grills studded with colorful precious stones, the 48-year-old multi-hyphenate tapped Gabby Elan Jewelry, a Diamond District father-son duo whose inimitable designs have attracted an impressive A-list clientele.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Oprah Winfrey refused to be godmother to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently became parents for the second time. The couple had a baby girl. The baby was named Lilibet Diana. In the media, information about the future baptism of the girl has already begun to appear. The main question that interests the public is who will be chosen for the role of godparents.
Moviesramascreen.com

Kate Bosworth And 2 Chainz To Join Antonio Banderas In ‘THE ENFORCER’

Millennium Media has announced that Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns, 21) and Grammy Award winning recording artist, 2 Chainz (“2 Broke Girls,” “Law & Order: SVU”) will be joining previously announced Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro, Shrek franchise) in the upcoming noir thriller The Enforcer. Directed by Richard Hughes (Found) and written by W. Peter Iliff (Point Break, Patriot Games, Varsity Blues), Millennium Media is launching the film at the Cannes Virtual Market.