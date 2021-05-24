How Much Is Cindy Crawford Worth?
Cindy Crawford was one of the first supermodels in the world. Crawford began modeling in Chicago her junior year of high school, after a local photographer took a picture of Crawford for a newspaper (via Cheat Sheet). This experience inspired the model to compete in the 1982 Look of the Year contest held by Elite Model Management. She became a runner-up in the contest and was signed by Elite. Shortly after signing with an agency, Crawford became one of the most in-demand models in the fashion industry.